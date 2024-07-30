According to the criteria of

Her name is Jenny Nguyenis 29 years old and She earns $600,000 a year as a famous nail artist and owner of JennPaintt Nail Lounge in Los Angeles, as verified by the site CNBC Make It. This figure was reached in 2022 and he tries to surpass it every year, demonstrating the success of his undertaking.

“If you want to go far, you have to go accompanied,” Nguyen said on the aforementioned site, explaining that The best way to be successful in this type of venture is not to do the tasks alone.but rather, to the extent possible, hire employees who perform the different functions of the company and contribute to its growth.

According to the woman’s estimate, works between 80 and 100 hours a weekbut is very satisfied with his performance. “I am very grateful to be able to do this job. Nail art is always exciting. and makes people happy,” he said in that regard.

One of the works that Jenny Nguyen shared on her Instagram

The tool that the young woman from California used to grow faster

Without a doubt, the process of starting a business from scratch to being successful and making money from it is not easy. Nguyen used many strategies to grow his business, and he told CNBC Make It that A specific tool that helped a lot for its diffusion was TikTok.

“Social media and customer referrals helped me build my client base”she said, as she continued to showcase her work on the platform, new clients approached her and even content creators or celebrity assistants were messaging her and requesting appointments.

For example, Famous people like Paris Hilton and Hailey Bieber passed through his hands.which gave great prestige to his company on the networks by advertising his service with the image of these celebrities.