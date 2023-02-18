In honor of her 27th birthday, the young wife of the star of the TV series “Major”, actor Pavel Priluchny Zepyur Brutyan declassified her pregnancy. The video, which shows a very rounded belly, was shared by the artist on her personal page in the Instagram account (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“Well, hello, 27. Entering my new year as the happiest person. It promises to be bright and saturated. I believe and look forward to it, ”she signed the publication.

In the comments, users began to congratulate the actress on the holiday and on her first pregnancy. “The child will be a bomb”, “Maybe the girl will be so tender”, “Chic! Easy pregnancy”, “The most beautiful figure. Happiness, health and easy pregnancy, ”commented the users.

For Priluchny, this child will be the third. Married to actress Agata Muceniece, whose marriage the actor terminated in 2020, they had two children – a boy and a girl.

Earlier, Zepyur Brutyan shared a photo in a black bikini. “Vitamin D,” she captioned the photo, in which she stands in an open swimsuit near the pool, facing the sun with her eyes closed.