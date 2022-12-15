In Bastia-Fiorentina several young players from Aquilani’s spring had the opportunity to show off. The newspaper “Republic” talks about the tests of the young viola. Italiano employed several players from the spring yesterday, or in any case guys who have recently been there like White or Cerofoli. Bianco played another excellent performance, also making a great play on Antonin Barak’s goal, that of 0-2. The goalkeeper, alternating with Gollini, also offered a good performance. Finally, Amatucci was also positive, who played alongside Mandragora, Distefano on the trocar and Kayodè, who saved a goal from the hosts on the line.