Very happy, with an accumulation of emotions and an illusion that infected those attending the final of the V Pascual García Mateos International Trovos Contest, Tomás Parra Leandro won the highest award of this call, the Ángel Cegarra trophy. An achievement that he thanked his teachers from the José María Marín Trovera Association and his family, who have not stopped supporting him since he went up “with the crews to do some poorly done verses.” “I hope this is only a small step in my career,” said ‘El Parra’, who takes home, in addition to the trophy given to him by the son of the trovero Ángel Cegarra and the Festival director, Julio García Cegarra, an award endowed with 1,000 euros and a diploma.

At the age of 17, he became the youngest winner of this contest, sharing a high-level final with another young trovero, Miguel Ángel Sánchez González ‘El Marqués’ (20 years old), who was the winner with a prize of 500 euros, and a veteran who already won in the first edition of the contest, Iván López Navarro ‘Iván de la escucha’, who won a third prize of 250 euros. Along the way, the rest of the contestants stayed in a close semifinal: Pedro José Sánchez Sánchez ‘El Alcazareño’, Nicolás Galiano Mondéjar ‘El Alcalde’, Natalia Martín Galindo ‘La Niña de La Magdalena’, Juan Santos Contreras ‘El Baranda’ and Francisco Miguel Ponce Peña ‘El Lagunero’, who were awarded a second prize in gratitude for their participation.

The day, beyond the competitive aspect, invited to enjoy the spoken verse in what was his great party. Organized by the Mesa Café Association and included in the Cultural Agenda of the LXII International Festival of Cante de las Minas, it showed that the art of repentización is very much alive and has a future, with the representation of trovo veterans, young promises and a trovera that consolidates the presence of women in improvisation.

The act began in the morning, awarding a plaque in gratitude to Fran Guerra for the poster that illustrates this edition, then moving on to the imposition of sashes, hand-embroidered by the Association of Housewives of La Unión. The first was to the Heraldo, José Sánchez Conesa, who announced that “the trovo has a past and a future”: past, recalling those troveros who put lyrics to the mining songs with their limericks and making them acquire a more social dimension, like “a chronicle of what was happening”, and future if the troveros capture the concerns of the public “as it has been doing up to now”. It was at the end of his speech that he encouraged “the trovo to reinvent itself without losing its metrical rigor”, adding new music, betting on dialogue with other performing arts that inspire and bringing this message closer to youth.

The Muse of the trovo, Lola Roca, was placed in her band later, serving as “divinity and inspiration” for the troveros. She remembered her father, Ángel Roca, and assured that “tonight, when I abandon myself to the world of dreams, this beautiful day of my life will remain in my memory forever in some corner of my mind.”

The juglar, Juan Diego de Tallante ‘Barbarroja’, was the last to take possession, recalling that «the trovo is based on sharing, because the trovero echoes what happens in the town and serves as a loudspeaker to complain, praise, applaud or cry, being present at all times,” he said. “So when we listen to a trovero speak, we will be listening to a whole town through him,” he added.

He invited the participants to begin with the controversies, drawing papers at random that made the first confrontations between ‘El Alcazareño’ and ‘El Alcalde’ with ‘La juventud de hoy en día’ as the theme; They were followed by ‘El Marqués’ and ‘El Parra’, the youngest representation, in the dilemma of whether education should be at home or at school; ‘La Niña de La Magdalena’ and ‘Iván de la Escucha’ faced positions on ‘La mujer en el trovo’, and ‘El Baranda’ and ‘El Lagunero’ had the theme of reducing the working day.

At 5:00 p.m. the finalists were announced, competing for the ‘Ángel Cegarra’ trophy with the troveros ‘El Marqués’, ‘El Parra’ and ‘Iván de la escucha’, with ‘El Parra’ being the winner.

One before and one after



At the close of the contest, the president of the Mesa Café Association, Federico García, stressed that “once again the trovo is the flagship of the Las Minas International Singing Festival”. That is why he took advantage of the occasion to demand that «the trovo return to the ‘Cathedral of Cante’», which is «where it deserves to be». “There is no more difficult art than improvisation and these troveros deserve the level of artist”, he stressed. A request that the director of the Festival, Julio García Cegarra, accepted, who affirmed that he has already begun to work on this request, because “the trovo has to have its place within the Festival.”