The LaLiga Promises Santander International Tournament reaches its decisive day, with the semifinals and grand final (18:00) this Sunday. Barça-Benfica (11:00) and Real Madrid-Sevilla (11:45) will be the two matches from which the two finalists will come out of a title that currently dominates the Madrid squad, current champion in the last two editions (2018 and 2019). Both the Whites and the Barça team, which won the last national edition of this grassroots tournament, look like favorites with two top-level squads.

Among the Madrid players stand out players like Enzo Alves, Marcelo’s son, who landed in Maspalomas, venue of this edition, with a brace and a great display of physical power. With the ‘9’ on his back, the Madrid youth squad is one of the leaders of a team in which young talents like Manuel Romero, who has scored three goals in three games, or Bryan Bugarin, who was the MVP and top scorer of LaLiga Promises played in May 2021.

From Madrid to Barça, where several pearls stand out with a great projection in their boots. One of them is Michal Zuk, who has dazzled with his quality and game. But he is not the only one, joining him, among others, another future star to watch as Ebrima Tunkara, who has scored three goals in four games and stands out for his speed.

For its part, Sevilla has in its ranks the current top scorer in the tournament, Hugo González. The ‘9’ of the Sevillans has that nerve and hunger for goals that draw a potential ‘killer’ at just 12 years old. And, Benfica has managed to be the revelation by sneaking into the semifinals with a team in which include figures such as Sevastian Vladimirovich Belov, who also accumulates three goals so far in the tournament.