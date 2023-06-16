Real Madrid ended the 2022/23 season well below the expectations planned at the beginning and with a harsh reality check brought about by Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semifinals where Pep Guardiola’s team eliminated him without extenuating circumstances, especially in the second leg. Now, the departure of Karim Benzema (he left for soccer in Saudi Arabia for a millionaire in his contract) and Marco Asensio (he will sign with PSG as a free agent) from the White House leave the attack of the Madrid team with few options.
Despite having acquired Jude Bellingham for a million-dollar figure and having practically closed the signing of Joselu, Florentino Pérez and the other managers of the white team want to give Carlo Ancelotti the opportunity to put together a competitive team with the aim of winning UEFA again Champions League. In addition, all this occurs with the renewals of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos basically closed.
Now, the white team is also thinking about the future with a team renewal plan after the team that dominated Europe with Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema himself and others. Thinking of reinforcing the attack, Madrid is interested in the services of Karim Adeyemi21 years old.
This Borussia Dortmund player had his first season in German soccer with a great individual performance, having 9 goals and 6 assists in 32 games played with the yellow team. Adeyemi is a striker who stands out for his physical ability and his speed above all things.
According to the page specialized in transfer marktHis value is €35 million, so a transfer would be around €50/55 million. This is a fairly high figure for a player who has only played 1 season at the highest level of European football, so the operation seems quite complicated.
Will he wear white next season?
