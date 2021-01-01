The young Soviets built a house for their elite in the center of Moscow – a symbol of Soviet luxury and horror that still fascinates

The Government House or House on the seafront is still one of Moscow’s most famous addresses. The house is still inhabited by the descendants of lucky natives who survived Stalin’s persecution.

When after the great revolution in Russia, the Bolsheviks had established their power in the 1920s, had to build a house for the new elite.

The Bolsheviks had moved the capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow, which now had the People’s Commissariats responsible for the ministries, the various functions of the Communist Party and a huge number of new agencies.