Truly heartbreaking news has arrived in the last few hours and concerns the well-known influencer Anca Molnar. Unfortunately, due to a bad brain problem, discovered only a few months ago, she lost her life and it was she who announced it on social media with one last post.

Obviously his words quickly became viral and many are now trying to show affection and closeness to his family, affected by a loss serious and heartbreaking. She herself wanted to tell what she was experiencing with messages.

Anca Molnar was an influencer by origins Romanian, but who had been living in Türkiye for a long time now. In her profile she loved to talk about fashion and make-up, her greatest passions. Obviously she was followed a lot and many people heard about her when they heard about her illness, they hoped for a different epilogue. But theJune 11th last year they had to deal with his premature death.

It all started a few months ago when the girl started having strong complaints heachache. At first he did not give weight to this problem, but suddenly the situation is worsened drastically. When she went to hospital, from the necessary checks, the doctors discovered that she was suffering from a bad brain problem and was now at one advanced state.

Anca Molnar’s last heartbreaking message on social media after her passing

The young social media star returned to her home country for cure yourself. But last June 11th, he lost his life and it was she who chose to post a message on social media. In which he wrote: