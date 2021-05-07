The original members of The Young Sensation they stepped on the set of En boca de todos to present a renewed version of “Tic tic tac” for Mother’s Day.

As they had already announced, Christian Domínguez, Erick Elera, Guillermo Cubas and Franco Cortez met again to also celebrate the 20 years of the classic song.

Through their social networks, the members were already promoting this meeting and invited their fans to be aware of this premiere.

During his visit to the América TV program, Dominguez He said that this launch is a gift for this special date.

“(This theme) is for Mother’s Day. The people who have been with us and are already moms, is for them. We have put more modern sounds, we have refreshed ”Said the leader of the Great International Orchestra.

He also took advantage of the moment to send a message to the current members of the cumbia group.

“What a pleasure to know that the boys continue to work with the name that gave birth to us, happy for them and that they continue. What’s more, we have spoken with them to see if we can work something together as well ”, he added.

For its part, Erick elera io more details of this version. “Previously only Guillermo Cuba and Christian Domínguez sang it, now the four of us sing it. I have the honor, of course, always respecting the arrangements and the pattern of the song ”, he commented.

