Today the eyes of the world are on Ukraine, country where the war against Russia broke out since February 2022, due to the political tensions that arose between the pro-Russian provinces, the central government and a possible annexation of the territory to NATO.

(Keep reading: Scotland: 521 criminals have changed their gender and name to hide their past.)

Since then, the war dispute has focused on the region known as Donbas, which is made up of Donetsk and Lungansk, west of the nation, very close to the Russian border. Today, the confrontations are taking place in these important sectors, including those that are further south, since whoever controls Kherson widens the land and sea corridor in the Black Sea

We have a totalitarian state that has become very powerful

The Ukrainian counteroffensive has caused the Putin government to have to turn to the reserve troops of his army to lend a hand to the forces already deployed in Donbas. As reported last November, there would be about 300,000 men called to action; However, the news did not go down well with the public and demonstrations began in Moscow and other major cities against recruitment.

Among the dissatisfied is Adam Kalinin, who was against his call to take up arms and therefore decided to go into the forests of Siberia to avoid being deployed in crash zones. His story has become world famous and today, under this pseudonym, he speaks to the international media to establish a position that has led him to pay fines and imprisonment.

(Read: Russia responds to US and European tank shipments with bombing raids on Ukraine.)

In the cold, but not with a rifle



Photo: Adam Kalinin/Telegram

According to a conversation he had with the ‘BBC’, he thought about leaving the country, but being away from his family would be an aspect that he would not psychologically bear, in the same way, he decided to leave until further notice: “Going outside of what I know would have been very difficult. It’s not exactly comfortable here either, but mentally it would be very difficult to get out.”

Despite being in the harsh Siberian cold, he has everything he needs to survive. SAccording to what he says, he is more comfortable there than with a rifle in his hand. He has some solar panels that allow him to “be connected” and aware of his wife’s needs.

“If they are physically unable to grab me and take me to the enlistment officethat is an almost total defense against mobilization or other types of harassment here”he expressed.

His life in nature has not distracted him from his normal life. With an internet connection and a good device, he has been able to respond to his work, although sometimes he cannot do it when he has to connect all day. He is a computer scientist, which allows him to do his duties from anywhere on the planet.

(Also: Spain investigates a machete attack on two churches in Algeciras.)

His wife is his support



The only thing he misses from his old life is his wife, who, despite the difficulties,He has offered his support and every three weeks he supplies him with what is necessary to be able to live comfortably In the woods.

“I’ve changed so much that the kinds of things I might have missed have faded away. Things that seemed important before are not so important anymore. There are people in a much worse situation than we are,” says Kalinin.

It should be noted that this character is not currently on the official recruitment lists, but he does not trust this, as he says that the situation is too volatile and your military status may change from time to time having had experience in the military during compulsory service.

“We have a totalitarian state that has become very powerful. In the last six months, laws have been enacted at an incredible rate. If a person now speaks out against the war, the state will persecute him, ”he concluded.

(It may interest you: Spain investigates a machete attack on two churches in Algeciras).

More news

Trends WEATHER