He is currently under house arrest. Olesya Krivtsova, a 19-year-old university student from the northwestern Arkhangelsk region, in Russia, after being arrested for a series of posts on Instagram and the Russian social network VK in which discredited the Russian Army.

Olesya had already been administratively sentenced for discrediting the Army while distributing anti-war posters. Now, by repeating the crime, she faces a criminal charge in which she could face jail time.

The family’s lawyer maintains that Krivtsova’s case is neither the first nor the last. In 2022, some 61 people were captured for similar crimes. Of these, some 26 have resulted in a convictionaccording to the independent human rights monitor OVD-Info.

Olesya is being held at the home of her mother, Natalya Krivtsova, where she must wear an ankle bracelet that tracks her movements at all times.

“The state has some strange policies: prisoners go to war and children go to prison”Olesya’s mother, Natalya Krivtsova, told CNN.

He also maintains that, with the arrest of his daughter, the Russian Federation seeks to send a message to the public.

Olesya Krivtsova has a tattoo of Putin’s face and a phrase that reads “big brother is watching you.” On the opposite ankle she wears a police tracking bracelet. Photo: Twitter @Billyjensen

The Russian authorities included the young student of the Northern Federal University in the list of terrorists and extremists, on par with Isis, Al Qaeda and the Taliban; all for publishing in an Instagram story his rejection of the explosion of the Crimean bridge in October.

Olesya is prohibited from accessing any type of communication while her judicial situation is being resolved.

The young woman’s mother says that on December 26 the police broke into the house where her daughter and her husband lived. She recounts that the authorities forced the couple to lie on the ground and, supposedly, received threats from one of themwho was carrying a mallet.

“Olesya was very scared because she saw the video in which a prisoner was killed with a sledgehammer,” said the mother.

Now, the young woman hopes that the process will advance to determine if she will have to go to prison for her criticism of the war launched by the Kremlin.

More news