A new edition of the Libertadores Cup, one of the biggest showcases for young talents struggling to gain a foothold in elite football. At AS, we review the names of the Most outstanding promises to follow during the most important competition in South America.

Pedro Vite (2002, midfielder, Independiente del Valle)

With only 19 years, this fast left-handed interior, with dribbling and punching, has become one of the pillars of this new Independent of the Valley from Renato paiva. Pedro Vite took his first steps in football as a hitch, but, as he himself explained, he was modifying his position towards the interior to adapt to the IDV system, something that has made him a very versatile footballer. He is a different player, with great inventiveness, capable of seeing what no one else can. Good movements, oriented controls, game between the lines, arrival at the area, calm to make decisions … in addition to an impressive self-confidence to adapt to playing with adults assuming great responsibility. Vite already knows what it is to win a Copa Libertadores, in the U-20 edition of the tournament in 2020, and now he wants to repeat the feat with the first team.

Cristian Medina (2002, midfielder, Boca Juniors)

Is being one of the few good news from Boca in 2021. At a difficult time for Xeneize, Medina, along with other kids from the quarry like Alan Varela, is making the most of the opportunities it gives him Michelangelo Russo. He has had minutes in all the games his team has played this season, almost all of them as a starter, and he even showed off the punch that characterized him during his time in the club’s lower ranks, scoring his first goal with the first team shirt in the victory against Atlético Tucumán on the last date of the Professional League Cup. Habitual with the inferiors of Argentina, Medina is a very complete midfielder. He not only organizes and distributes fulfilling the pivot role, but also has deployment, arrival to the area and very good punch.

Federico Girotti (1999, forward, River Plate)

The march of Ignacio Scocco and Lucas Pratto opened the way for several young people to occupy one of River’s forward positions. Among the different options (Benjamin Rollheiser, Lucas Beltrán Y Julian Alvarez, more established in the team) there is a name that dazzled from the outset due to his scoring ability, his physical bearing and his sights always focused on the rival goal: Federico Girotti. In 2020 he was about to leave the Millionaire and go to Europe, but Marcelo Gallardo convinced him to stay And he couldn’t have made a better decision. He has more than responded to the opportunities his coach has given him and has emerged as one of the great boosters of the team this season. From 21 years, Girotti is a tall forward (1.91 m), something that allows him to prevail with ease in the aerial game, with great power and dexterity to disengage in the area.

Gonzalo Tapia (2002, extreme, Universidad Católica Chile)

The end of the Catholic University is one of the great promises of Chilean football. With only 19 years, Tapia threw the equipment on his back and was the hhero in obtaining the Super Cup against Colo Colo, in which he scored a double. Crossed from the cradle, as he defines himself, is one of the leaders of the inferiors of the Chilean national team. His irruption in the South American U-17 of 2017 I already thought it was going to be important, but it is evolving faster than expected. Gonzalo Tapia is pure versatility in attack. His favorite wing is the right, but it is common to see him playing on the left if the situation requires it, interspersing his position during the game and can even act as a center forward. Speed, power, vision of the game, with good aerial game … The Chilean wants to revolutionize the Copa Libertadores.

Rodrigo Muniz (2001, forward, Flamengo)

It was one of the figures of the last Copa Libertadores Sub-20 and it is being the most prominent name of the Carioca Championship with 5 goals. His good performance in these first months of 2021 has served him to gain the trust of Rogério Ceni, who thinks of him as a replacement for Gabigol and Bruno Henrique. The Brazilian, from 19 years, it’s a center forward unstoppable within the area. When he has the ball it is practically impossible to take it away and without it his work moving between centers is essential for his team. In addition, it is also a great assistant. Their 1.85 m tall and his physical power allow him prevail in the aerial game, one of his greatest virtues.

Kayky (2003, forward, Fluminense)

This footballer, who has already approved the arrival at Manchester City in 2002 he is one of the great names in grassroots football globally. Shone in the Fluminense champion of Brazilian U17 and he has adapted to perfection within the professional establishment. He has already scored several goals, some really brilliant, and shows all his talent from the right side, where he is able to dribble, generate with his vision of the game and change the games with decisive footballer actions. In addition, he progresses in his regularity and physical condition, something key in his growth as a player.

Ângelo (2004, forward, Santos)

In the previous phase he became the youngest scorer in the entire history of the Cup Liberators after scoring against Saint Lawrence. Already in the end of the past Brazilian He managed to debut with Santos even at a younger age than Pelé and seems destined to break all kinds of records. Daring footballer, always ready to ask for the ball, face, unbalance and score. It usually starts from the right wing but has a lot of mobility and in the central sector it also deploys its resources. His technical conditions are unquestionable and he enjoys on the court despite his short experience and extreme youth.

Jordy Alcivar (1999, midfielder, Liga de Quito)

This Ecuadorian midfielder, key to the success of his team in the 2019 U-20 World Cup, already has a lot of experience in the elite and in the last edition of the Libertadores he already set some outstanding performances. However, it seems that in this year has gained even more weight on campus from League and his presence in the center of the field will be essential. Well positioned footballer, who offers work, delivery and quality to start the offensive part of the game. It is complete and this 2021 can mark your future in terms of projection.

Santiago Moreno (2000, extreme, America from Cali)

This powerful, fast and highly technical winger already knows what it is to win titles with his club, be important in top matches and also play and score in Cup Liberators. Its growth in recent months has been significant. He has gone from interspersing matches between the substitution and the ownership to being a fixed in the eleven already add many more goals and assists. It is surprising that he has not yet been summoned in the lower categories of Colombia, but if he maintains this level, his arrival at Europe and the absolute tricolor seems a matter of time.

Thiago Almada (2001, midfielder, Vélez Sarsfield)

The Fuerte Apache midfielder will participate for the first time in the Copa Libertadores after the high level shown in the last edition of the Copa Sudamericana, where he scored four goals in eight games. Despite some physical problems and others off the courts, he has resumed his good level of play in the local championship and will now seek to grow on the continental plane. For years he has been followed by big clubs in Europe who have been dazzled by his vision of the game, his driving and his way of filtering decisive balls in very small spaces. A footballer who fills the eye and who can grow much more.

Other prominent names



Other prominent young people are Ivan Maggi (1999, front) and Juan Jose Cáceres (2000, right or center back), both from Racing; from Velez, Luca orellano (2000, extreme); Kaio Jorge (2002, front), and Gabriel Pirani (playmaker, 2002) by Saints; William Pacho (2001, central) and Moses Ramirez (2000, goalkeeper), from Independent of the Valley; Carlos Palacios (2000, extreme), from International; Alan Varela (2001, midfielder), from Mouth; Cold Adonis (1998, central), from Defense and Justice; Gabriel Veron (2002, front) of Palmeiras.