America has as priority strengthen your defense for the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. The board of the Coapa team has moved in the transfer market to probe transfer options: according to various reports, the Eagles have already reached an agreement with Pachuca for Kevin Alvarez.
The cream-blue team already has the right side covered for next season, however, they still have to find a reliable defender on the left, especially if one takes into account the level of Salvador Reyes and the possible exit of Louis Fuentes.
America’s preferred option was Omar Fieldsdefender of Santos Laguna, however, it seems that his high valuation will prevent this transfer market from reaching Coapa.
In this sense, the Eagles would give the opportunity to a player who emerged from their basic forces and who left a good taste in the mouth in friendlies: Mauricio Reyes.
Mauricio Reyes is a 20-year-old left back from Cuernavaca, Morelos. The footballer emerged from the lower ranks of Club América and spent the last semester on loan at the Cancun FC of the expansion league.
Although the Cancun team did not have a good season and finished in 15th place in the general table, Reyes was consistent and played 870 minutes in 14 games.
His loan with Cancún FC came to an end and now he will have to report to the preseason with the Águilas to define his insurance. Mauricio Reyes had outstanding performances in friendlies against Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City.
Will the new coach of the Águilas give Reyes a chance in the first division or will he have to look for a new opportunity in another team?
