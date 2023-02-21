The influencer is desperate, for a diagnosis that has left her speechless and in fear that she will not be able to see the child she is carrying grow up. Pregnant Empress Mariagrazia has a rare disease, which he has only just discovered. She really fears a lot for her life and for the one she carries in her belly, which could grow without her mother next to her.

The influencer with a direct social media told his followers that he had discovered that he had a rare autoimmune disease. It’s about the primary biliary cholangitiswith a decidedly low life expectancy for patients who are diagnosed.

The rare condition is usually diagnosed when the first symptoms appear. life expectancy from this moment, in which the symptoms become evident, it can be even only 10 years. Very few indeed.

The news destroyed Mariagrazia Imperatrice, the influencer originally from Naples who lives in London and who recently had to face a really heavy mourning in her life. At the moment the woman is pregnant, in the seventh month of pregnancy.

I risk not seeing my child grow up. I never expected so many bad close events. I would like to live and have strength, but I am also aware of what is happening. The biggest dream of my life has always been to have a real family. And now that everything was taking shape and my baby was bringing me the first joys, seeing everything fade away like this is difficult.

Primary biliary cholangitis is an autoimmune disease that affects the liver. More frequent among women, it is a chronic disorder of the bile ducts: the immune system, by mistake, attacks the cells and destroys them.

The disease currently has no cure. The influencer is now hospitalized at St Thomas Hospital. Doctors may decide to deliver the baby earlier in order to start treatment.