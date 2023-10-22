The man driving the car that caused the accident that cost Tiziana Oieni’s life tested positive for alcohol

An important and disconcerting update was made known in recent days and concerns the tragic accident that occurred in Pontetaro on the night between 6 and 7 October, in which the 37-year-old lost her life Tiziana Oieni. The man driving the car that caused the crash tested positive for alcohol. His blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

Tiziana Oieni was only 37 years old, a young woman and mother, whose life was cut short in an instant, in a terrible road accident that occurred on the via Emilia on the night between 6 and 7 October.

She was on board her Toyota Yaris together with a friend of hers and they were traveling along the Via Emilia variant near Pontetarowhich leads from Fraore to Fidenza.

Around 2:00, there was the very violent impact between them and a Skoda driven by a 39-year-old man.

THE rescuers and the police arrived on site in a very short time, finding a horrifying scene and both cars destroyed.

The one to pay the highest price was Tiziana Oieni, whose injuries sustained in the crash have decreed a death practically instantaneous.

The other woman who was traveling with her, seriously woundwas transported to hospital where she received the necessary treatment.

Same goes for the 39 years old who was driving the other car, who was hospitalized after a few days resigned.

Tiziana Oieni killed by a drunk

Following the incident, law enforcement forces carried out all the reliefs of the case, with the aim of clarifying the causes and dynamics of the accident.

Also carried out drug and alcohol testswhich gave a disconcerting result.

The 39-year-old who was driving the Skoda, in fact, turned out positive alcohol test. In her blood she had an alcohol level three times higher than the permitted limit.

Now the charge against him is aggravated vehicular homicide and, given the high level of alcohol found, there is talk of a sentence that could range from 8 to 12 years in prison.

There are still many messages today, two weeks after the tragedy condolences that friends and acquaintances dedicate to Tiziana.