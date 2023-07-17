The young Montalbano streaming and live TV: where to see the third episode in rerun

This evening, Monday 17 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of The young Montalbano will be broadcast again, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and already broadcast by Rai 1. It is the prequel to Il commissario Montalbano as the protagonist is a Salvo at a young age. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. Where to see The Young Montalbano on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 1 on Monday evenings at 21.25.

The young Montalbano live streaming

Not just tv. It will be possible to see or review the TV series also in streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.

How many bets

We have seen where to see The Young Montalbano on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled to be repeated on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be aired: the first on Monday 3 July 2023; the sixth and last Monday 7 August 2023. It is not clear whether or not Rai will also broadcast the second season, also made up of six episodes. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):