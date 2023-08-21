The young Montalbano streaming and live TV: where to see the eighth episode in rerun
This evening, Monday 21 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the eighth episode of Il Giovane Montalbano will be broadcast again, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and previously broadcast on Rai 1. It is the prequel to Il Inspector Montalbano as the protagonist is Salvo at a young age. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. Where to see The Young Montalbano on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.
On TV
The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 1 on Monday evenings at 21.25.
The young Montalbano live streaming
Not just tv. It will be possible to see or review the TV series also in streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.
How many bets
We have seen where to see The Young Montalbano on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled to be repeated on Rai 1? A total of 12 episodes will be broadcast: the first on Monday 3 July 2023; the sixth and last Monday 18 September 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):
- First episode: Monday 3 July 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Second episode: Monday 10 July 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Third episode: Monday 17 July 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Fourth episode: Monday 24 July 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Fifth episode: Monday 31 July 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Sixth episode: Monday 7 August 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Seventh episode: Monday 14 August 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Eighth episode: Monday 21 August 2023 TODAY
- Ninth episode: Monday 28 August 2023
- Tenth episode: Monday 4 September 2023
- Eleventh episode: Monday 11 September 2023
- Twelfth episode: Monday 18 September 2023
