The young Montalbano: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode (rerun)

Tonight, Monday 17 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of The young Montalbano will be broadcast again, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and already broadcast by Rai 1. It is the prequel to Il commissario Montalbano as it features a Salvo at a young age. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Resigned to the now end of the love story with his girlfriend Mery, Montalbano throws himself headlong into work, but is soon shaken by the arrival at the Vigata police station of the new deputy, the young Mimì Augello, with whom the relationship he immediately puts himself under a bad star. During the feast of San Calorio everyone is out for the classic picnic in the square while the commissioner organizes a lunch in his office. He is interrupted at the climax of the kidnapping of a little girl, Laura Belli, who disappears during the picnic. The little girl is found after a few hours, in shock and with no obvious signs of abuse by the kidnappers. The commissioner immediately understands that something is not right and begins to investigate, trying to test his new subordinate Augello, teasing him in various ways, in order to understand how much he can be trusted. During the investigation, the two will meet the young Livia Burlando, a Genoese architect, on holiday in Vigata because she is a close friend of the Belli family, who has established a deep relationship with little Laura. The young woman is fascinated by the surly commissioner and she resists, on several occasions, his insistence advances of the “womanizer” Mimì who, given the evident passion born between the two, decides to step aside.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third episode of The young Montalbano, but what is the complete cast of the tv series in rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michele Riondino: Except Montalbano

Alessio Vassallo as Mimì Augello

Andrea Tidona as Carmine Fazio

Fabrizio Pizzuto as Agatino Catarella

Beniamino Marcone: Giuseppe Fazio

Sarah Felberbaum as Livia Burlando

Adriano Chiaramida: Montalbano’s father

Alessio Piazza: Paternò

Maurilio Leto as Gallo

Giuseppe Santostefano as Doctor Pasquano

Carmelo Galati as Nicolo Zito

Massimo De Rossi: Quaestor Alabiso

Massimiliano Davoli: Gege Gullotta

Other interpreters: Antonio Giordano (Ettore Ferro), Gigi Angelillo (Rosario Mongiardino), Filippo Dini (Fernando Belli), Alessandra Costanzo (Adelina) and Vincenzo Ferrera (Gerlando Mongiardino).