The young Montalbano: the previews (plot and cast) of the sixth episode (rerun)

Tonight, Monday 7 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the sixth episode of The young Montalbano will be broadcast again, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and already broadcast by Rai 1. It is the prequel to Il commissario Montalbano as it features a Salvo at a young age. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

These first months of relationship with Livia have changed the soul of Inspector Montalbano, who seems increasingly determined to change his attitude towards others, driven by the deep love he begins to feel for his partner. Convinced by her, he agrees to go and see her father and try to mend her tear; but having come before him, she is unable to overcome her blocks and manifests his discomfort. Livia flies over and convinces him to carve out a seven-day vacation, all for themselves, destination Provence. As the day of departure approaches, Vigata is shaken by two thorny situations: the murder of a certain Attilio Gambardella, which turns out to be something more than a simple parricide, and the killing of some animals, all of which took place in the early hours of the day on Monday. This second series of crimes persuades Montalbano to convince Livia about the need to postpone their trip, but the young Genoese woman does not accept this solution, and following a small argument she decides to leave anyway, changing company. Meanwhile, the commissioner throws himself headlong into the investigations, which reveal increasingly disturbing backgrounds, following an unprecedented extremist-religious background. The series of animals killed in the same manner, in the early hours of Monday, for six consecutive Mondays, leads to the sneaky message “Here is God” and therefore, the commissioner, after asking for the help of the old religious scholar Alcide Maraventano, manages to find the right elements to prevent what could have been a real massacre. Once the case has been resolved, Salvo, with the help of agent Catarella, tries to find out who the phantom companion is who replaced him on vacation with Livia, and, jealous, goes to Boccadasse to confront her with a hard face.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the sixth episode of The Young Montalbano, but what is the complete cast of the TV series in rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michele Riondino: Except Montalbano

Alessio Vassallo as Mimì Augello

Andrea Tidona as Carmine Fazio

Fabrizio Pizzuto as Agatino Catarella

Beniamino Marcone: Giuseppe Fazio

Sarah Felberbaum as Livia Burlando

Adriano Chiaramida: Montalbano’s father

Alessio Piazza: Paternò

Maurilio Leto: Gallo

Giuseppe Santostefano as Doctor Pasquano

Carmelo Galati as Nicolo Zito

Massimo De Rossi: Quaestor Alabiso

Massimiliano Davoli: Gege Gullotta

Other performers: Sergio Graziani (Alcide Maraventano), Corrado Invernizzi (Saverio Ostellino), Fabrizio Romano (Filippo Gambardella), Maria Amato (Gesuina Tumminello), Alessandro Giuggioli (Munno), Cristina Arnone (Cristina Gambardella), Victoria Chapman (Simone Zoiterd) , Aldo Failla (Giuseppe Pignataro), Michelangelo Scuto (Tiziano Ostellino), Sergio Valastro (Francesco Ostellino).