The young Montalbano: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode (rerun)

Tonight, Monday 10 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the second episode of The young Montalbano will be broadcast again, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and already broadcast by Rai 1. It is the prequel to Il commissario Montalbano as it features a Salvo at a young age. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

On New Year’s Eve 1991, a crime is committed right in the hotel where Montalbano is staying. In addition to this, the commissioner must also make up for not having congratulated his father. Meanwhile, at work he meets the coroner Pasquano, with whom he is unable to get in confidence. During the investigation into the murder, Montalbano comes into contact with Pasquale Cirrinò, a petty criminal who was caught robbing a house on the beach of Marinella, the very house that the inspector has been eyeing for some time, and where he dreams of going. to live; the house is not inhabited, and Salvo manages to rent it. Adelina, Cirrinò’s mother, helps her with the household chores. However, when his girlfriend Mery begins to want to make long-term plans in the new home, Salvo pulls back from her despite the fact that he loves her very much and, at that point, she leaves him.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of The young Montalbano, but what is the complete cast of the tv series in rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michele Riondino: Except Montalbano

Alessio Vassallo as Mimì Augello

Andrea Tidona as Carmine Fazio

Fabrizio Pizzuto as Agatino Catarella

Beniamino Marcone: Giuseppe Fazio

Sarah Felberbaum as Livia Burlando

Adriano Chiaramida: Montalbano’s father

Alessio Piazza: Paternò

Maurilio Leto as Gallo

Giuseppe Santostefano as Doctor Pasquano

Carmelo Galati as Nicolo Zito

Massimo De Rossi: Quaestor Alabiso

Massimiliano Davoli: Gege Gullotta

Other interpreters: Katia Greco (Mery), Gioia Spaziani (Rosina Leotta), Alessandra Mortelliti (Milena), Zoe Tavarelli (Giulia), Alessandra Costanzo (Adelina), Tony Palazzo (Gaspare Arnone), Aurora Quattrocchi (Teacher Elena Di Vincenzo), Lucia Guzzardi (Ciccina Adorno), Franco Sciacca (Don Luigi Barbera), Clelia Piscitello (Teresa Sgró), Ketty Di Porto (Cristina Ferlito).