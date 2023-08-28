The young Montalbano: the previews (plot and cast) of the ninth episode (rerun)

Tonight, Monday 28 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the ninth episode of The young Montalbano will be broadcast again, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and already broadcast by Rai 1. It is the prequel to Il commissario Montalbano as it features a Salvo at a young age. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The strange violent death on the high seas of a member of the fishing boat Carlo III, surrounded by reticence, silence and anomalous elements, arouses the suspicions of Commissioner Montalbano who, investigating among the fishermen of Vigata and among the family members of the victim and the murderer , reconstructs the tiles of the mosaic showing the real objectives of Matteo Cosentino’s fleet, a man linked to the Cuffaro mafia organization. Antonio Barreca belongs to the rival clan of the Sinagras, who, although a fugitive and by now abandoned by the protection of the clan, launches intimidations towards the family of his ex-girlfriend threatening violent actions in the event that the girl does not reach him in the places of her clandestinity, and in one case implements an explosive cross warning. During a firefight, Montalbano kills the killer Barreca with whom he had accidentally come into contact: this violent fact puts the commissioner’s girlfriend, Livia, in a serious crisis, who decides to reconsider the prospect of marrying him by interrupting the wedding preparations. In the end, Montalbano cunningly obtains evidence of the illicit trafficking carried out by Cosentino on behalf of the mafia clan.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the ninth episode of The Young Montalbano, but what is the complete cast of the TV series in rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michele Riondino: Except Montalbano

Alessio Vassallo as Mimì Augello

Andrea Tidona as Carmine Fazio

Fabrizio Pizzuto as Agatino Catarella

Beniamino Marcone: Giuseppe Fazio

Sarah Felberbaum as Livia Burlando

Adriano Chiaramida: Montalbano’s father

Alessio Piazza: Paternò

Maurilio Leto as Gallo

Giuseppe Santostefano as Doctor Pasquano

Carmelo Galati as Nicolo Zito

Massimo De Rossi: Quaestor Alabiso

Massimiliano Davoli: Gege Gullotta

Other performers: Domenico Centamore (Matteo Cosentino), Giusy Buscemi (Anita), Alessandra Costanzo (Adelina), Orio Scaduto (Captain Angelo Sidoti).