The young Montalbano: previews (plot and cast) of the last episode (rerun)

Tonight, Monday 11 September 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the last episode of The Young Montalbano will be broadcast on Rai 1, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and already broadcast by Rai 1. It is the prequel to The Inspector Montalbano as it features a Salvo at a young age as the protagonist. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Livia has just arrived in Sicily to take care of Montalbano’s move, in view of his move to Genoa to be close to his girlfriend. Driving along a coastal road near Vigata, the two notice, near a curve, a broken wall: on the embankment, a car that has just crashed with a dead girl at the wheel. But something doesn’t convince Montalbano: as confirmed by the forensics, there is no sign of braking, and the position of the carcass would suggest that the car was proceeding at a slow pace; furthermore, the autopsy revealed that the woman was killed well before the accident, and the bone of an apricot, a fruit to which she was allergic, was found in her throat. The investigations revolve around the fashion house for which the woman, Annarosa Testa, worked as a model. But investigations reveal that the maison is actually a cover for shady dealings with South America; Annarosa, having discovered everything, was killed by the administrative director of the company, with whom she had had a romantic relationship; but, having become inconvenient, he too in turn is eliminated. Having closed the case with the identification of the dynamics of the murders, the commissioner is now ready to move to Genoa: his house in Marinella is now empty, Montalbano with melancholy focuses alone on the glimpses of Vigata which are so familiar to him and which he will have to abandon, on the friendships he has cemented, on the affection shown by colleagues. He gets into the car heading north on the afternoon of May 23, 1992, but the dramatic news of the attack on Giovanni Falcone persuades him not to leave Sicily.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the last episode of The Young Montalbano, but what is the complete cast of the TV series in rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michele Riondino: Except Montalbano

Alessio Vassallo: Mimì Augello

Andrea Tidona: Carmine Fazio

Fabrizio Pizzuto: Agatino Catarella

Beniamino Marcone: Giuseppe Fazio

Sarah Felberbaum: Livia Burlando

Adriano Chiaramida: Montalbano’s father

Alessio Piazza: Paternò

Maurilio Leto: Gallo

Giuseppe Santostefano: Doctor Pasquano

Carmelo Galati: Nicolò Zito

Massimo De Rossi: Police Commissioner Alabiso

Massimiliano Davoli: Gegé Gullotta

Other performers: Mariela Garriga (Annarosa Testa), Claudio Castrogiovanni (Giuliano D’Antonio), Lucia Cammalleri (Carla Ramirez), Roberto Mantovani (Annarosa Testa’s father) and Zoe Tavarelli (Giulia).