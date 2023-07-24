The young Montalbano: the previews (plot and cast) of the fourth episode (rerun)

Tonight, Monday 24 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fourth episode of Il Giovane Montalbano will be broadcast again, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and already broadcast by Rai 1. It is the prequel of Il commissario Montalbano as it features a young Salvo as the protagonist. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A few months have passed and the relationship between Salvo and Livia continues so well that the young commissioner begins to seem more docile. Even the police station’s family seems to benefit from it; everything went smoothly even if everyone was saddened by the heart attack suffered by Fazio who was then forced into forced retirement. One morning, leaflets were posted on the streets of Vigata inviting people to respond to a “popular referendum” with the question: «Mrs. Briguccio is a p…? ». Mr. Briguccio, shamed in the eyes of the town, first makes a scene in the town hall and then shoots his neighbor Carlo Manifò at her, accused by his wife of having attempted to rape her. At the same time the commissioner is grappling with the case of the thorny murder of Gerlando Cascio, apparently a simple old man, who turns out to be one of the most important loan sharks of the place and whose crime seems to be wrapped up in particular passionate implications. The investigations will continue amid various misdirections and the confused stories of the victim’s niece, Grazia, and will intensify with the discovery of the corpse of a local young man, Dindò, a trusted clerk at the village supermarket, a simpleton well liked by all. The commissioner, in addition to wriggling through the tangles of this complicated case, finds himself colliding with his father, who arrives unexpectedly one day at his house, tries to leverage Livia to be helped to reconcile with his son, who on his part no longer wants to know about him. The commissioner, opening up to the woman she loves, tries to explain the reasons for so much hatred.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fourth episode of The young Montalbano, but what is the complete cast of the tv series in rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michele Riondino: Except Montalbano

Alessio Vassallo as Mimì Augello

Andrea Tidona as Carmine Fazio

Fabrizio Pizzuto as Agatino Catarella

Beniamino Marcone: Giuseppe Fazio

Sarah Felberbaum as Livia Burlando

Adriano Chiaramida: Montalbano’s father

Alessio Piazza: Paternò

Maurilio Leto as Gallo

Giuseppe Santostefano: Doctor Pasquano

Carmelo Galati as Nicolo Zito

Massimo De Rossi: Quaestor Alabiso

Massimiliano Davoli: Gege Gullotta

Other interpreters: Tea Falco (Grazia), Rocco Tommaso Cicarelli (Dindó), Marilyn Gallo (Elena Briguccio) and Alessandra Costanzo (Adelina).