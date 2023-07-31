The young Montalbano: the previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode (rerun)

Tonight, Monday 31 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fifth episode of The young Montalbano will be broadcast again, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and already broadcast by Rai 1. It is the prequel to Il commissario Montalbano as it features a Salvo at a young age. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Montalbano has now settled well into his new role and new places, acquiring the more classic habits; but, in spite of everything, he is tormented by nightmares about the death of those dear to him. Meanwhile, he has managed to have a new young inspector assigned to his police station, Giuseppe Fazio, son of Carmine, who has just graduated from the school of inspectors and is already ready to follow his boss, even if his still immature character leads him at first to clash with the angular commissioner. While investigating the disappearance of the municipal bulletin board with marriage banns, Montalbano receives an anonymous letter announcing an accident at the construction site. He thus finds himself grappling with a strange series of white deaths who will soon prove to be united by a particular common thread. Montalbano, in spite of him, finds himself having to collaborate in the investigations with the Carabinieri, in the figure of Marshal Verruso, to be able to get to the bottom of this thorny situation. During the investigation, the young Caterina Corso, daughter of an entrepreneur, directs Montalbano on the right track. Given the unavailability of all the men at his disposal, Montalbano himself finds himself able to count, in a delicate moment, only on Catarella, with whom he shares three secrets, and with whom he will be forced to face his nightmares.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fifth episode of The young Montalbano, but what is the complete cast of the tv series in rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michele Riondino: Except Montalbano

Alessio Vassallo as Mimì Augello

Andrea Tidona as Carmine Fazio

Fabrizio Pizzuto as Agatino Catarella

Beniamino Marcone: Giuseppe Fazio

Sarah Felberbaum as Livia Burlando

Adriano Chiaramida: Montalbano’s father

Alessio Piazza: Paternò

Maurilio Leto as Gallo

Giuseppe Santostefano as Doctor Pasquano

Carmelo Galati as Nicolo Zito

Massimo De Rossi: Quaestor Alabiso

Massimiliano Davoli: Gege Gullotta

Other interpreters: Nino D’Agata (Marshal Verruso), Giorgia Sinicorni (Caterina Corso) and Perla Giordano (Djalma).