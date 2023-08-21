The young Montalbano: the previews (plot and cast) of the eighth episode (rerun)

Tonight, Monday 21 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the eighth episode of The young Montalbano will be broadcast again, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and previously broadcast by Rai 1. It is the prequel to Il commissario Montalbano as the protagonist is a Salvo at a young age. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The Riviera hotel catches fire under the eyes of Inspector Montalbano who tries unsuccessfully to save a customer trapped in the flames. The fire is of an arson nature; the owner, Aurelio Ciulla, is insured but demonstrates his non-involvement in the devastation of the hotel. The investigations move by digging into the private lives of some customers who escaped the fire, while a track brings Montalbano into contact with Saverio Custonaci, a real estate negotiator who has recycled himself as a mediator between mafia interests, and who has recently intervened as a peacemaker between the two gangs rivals of the Cuffaro and the Sinagra. While the progress of the research is interspersed with the first preparations for the future marriage between Montalbano and his fiancée Livia, a Mafia-style execution of a Cuffaro man takes place, which would seem to demonstrate the failure of the mediation work. The enigma of room number 2 emerges more and more overbearing, on which the attention of the Police is focused to understand if one of the customers could be the target of the fire: the hotel owner claims that on the evening of the fire that room was empty; another customer testifies that he heard an uproar coming from that room as the flames rose; Custonaci confirms to the inspector that that evening the owner, unlike usual, had diverted him to another room in the hotel, asserting that room 2 was already occupied. And as the fire engulfed the hotel, a white car driven by a woman drove away from the site of the fire. The mystery is resolved in a three-way confrontation in the room of the Vigata police station.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the eighth episode of The Young Montalbano, but what is the complete cast of the TV series in rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michele Riondino: Except Montalbano

Alessio Vassallo as Mimì Augello

Andrea Tidona as Carmine Fazio

Fabrizio Pizzuto as Agatino Catarella

Beniamino Marcone: Giuseppe Fazio

Sarah Felberbaum as Livia Burlando

Adriano Chiaramida: Montalbano’s father

Alessio Piazza: Paternò

Maurilio Leto as Gallo

Giuseppe Santostefano as Doctor Pasquano

Carmelo Galati as Nicolo Zito

Massimo De Rossi: Quaestor Alabiso

Massimiliano Davoli: Gege Gullotta

Other interpreters: Enrico Lo Verso (Ettore Manganaro), Antonio Alveario (Aurelio Ciulla), Nicola Rignanese (Saverio Custunaci), Bruno Crucitti (engineer Zappulla) and Gigi Borruso (Pippo Lo Verde).