The young Montalbano: the previews (plot and cast) of the eleventh episode (rerun)

Tonight, Tuesday 5 September 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the eleventh episode of The young Montalbano will be broadcast again, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and previously broadcast by Rai 1. It is the prequel to Il commissario Montalbano as the protagonist is a Salvo at a young age. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Pamela Bianchi, an attractive and helpful cashier, no longer showed up for work after Sunday evening, worrying the manager of the bar where she worked; she was seen for the last time on the following Monday, when she withdrew everything from the bank and was accompanied to the station, showing signs of nervousness and apprehension. She is later found lifeless at the foot of an elevated railway line, and an autopsy will reveal that she died of strangulation. Meanwhile in Vigata there are thefts of negligible amounts. The person responsible is a sixty-year-old, extremely skilled in the use of false keys, who has recently been released from prison, with whom Montalbano establishes a relationship based on understanding and human sympathy. Precisely thanks to this relationship, the “honest thief” will help Montalbano to thwart the extortion attempt against a wealthy professional from Vigata, deserving the job that he had sought in vain all his life. And the commissioner, with the help of his former colleague Carmine Fazio, scrolling through Pamela Bianchi’s agenda will discover the name of who, due to a tragic misunderstanding, killed the girl.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the eleventh episode of The Young Montalbano, but what is the complete cast of the TV series in rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michele Riondino: Except Montalbano

Alessio Vassallo as Mimì Augello

Andrea Tidona as Carmine Fazio

Fabrizio Pizzuto as Agatino Catarella

Beniamino Marcone: Giuseppe Fazio

Sarah Felberbaum as Livia Burlando

Adriano Chiaramida: Montalbano’s father

Alessio Piazza: Paternò

Maurilio Leto as Gallo

Giuseppe Santostefano as Doctor Pasquano

Carmelo Galati as Nicolo Zito

Massimo De Rossi: Quaestor Alabiso

Massimiliano Davoli: Gege Gullotta

Other interpreters: Serena Iansiti (Stella Parenti), Gaetano Aronica (Michele Gangitano), Dario Veca (Totò Barletta).