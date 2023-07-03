The young Montalbano: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode (rerun)

Tonight, Monday 3 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the first episode of The young Montalbano will be broadcast again, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and already broadcast by Rai 1. It is the prequel to Il commissario Montalbano as it features a Salvo at a young age. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

We are in the autumn of 1990. Salvo Montalbano is deputy commissioner in Mascalippa, a town in the Sicilian Apennines, and is engaged to Mery, a teacher who works in Catania and who joins him for the weekend; Salvo loves her very much, but is often uncomfortable when the girl starts talking about marriage or cohabitation. Having obtained the promotion to commissioner, he is transferred to Vigata, the city where his father lives with whom he is not on good terms. Arriving at his new police station, Montalbano gets to know the agents he will work with, including Inspector Carmine Fazio, who helps him fit into his new environment; alongside him there is also the young Agatino Catarella. The first investigation of the young Montalbano concerns the murder of Casio Alletto, a half-criminal with some precedents for cattle theft. The charges fall on the pastor Tano Borruso, but Montalbano immediately understands that he is not the real culprit. Meanwhile, Salvo solves the case of Viola Monaco, who has concocted a plan to take revenge on the man who raped her in the past; Salvo manages to stop her and at the same time also to capture the culprit.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of The young Montalbano, but what is the complete cast of the tv series in rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michele Riondino: Except Montalbano

Alessio Vassallo as Mimì Augello

Andrea Tidona as Carmine Fazio

Fabrizio Pizzuto as Agatino Catarella

Beniamino Marcone: Giuseppe Fazio

Sarah Felberbaum as Livia Burlando

Adriano Chiaramida: Montalbano’s father

Alessio Piazza: Paternò

Maurilio Leto as Gallo

Giuseppe Santostefano as Doctor Pasquano

Carmelo Galati as Nicolo Zito

Massimo De Rossi: Quaestor Alabiso

Massimiliano Davoli: Gege Gullotta

Other performers: Katia Greco (Mery), Valentina D’Agostino (Viola Monaco), Cristiano Pasca (Stefano Botta), Pier Luigi Misasi (Avvocato Turrisi); Orazio Alba (Ninì Brucculeri); Pierpaolo Spollon (Spanish Agent); Gianfelice Imparato (Commissioner Libero Sanfilippo); Renato Lenzi (Gaetano Borruso), Pietro De Silva (Commissioner Oriani); Carlo Ferreri (Lo Cascio), Paride Benassai (Doctor Sciacca), Benedetto Raneli (Gerlando Trupiano).