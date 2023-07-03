The young Montalbano: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming (rerun)

The young Montalbano, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and already broadcast by Rai 1, will be broadcast on Rai 1 from Monday 3 July 2023 at 21.25. It is the prequel to Il commissario Montalbano as it stars Salvo at a young age. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Salvo is the little more than thirty-year-old deputy commissioner relegated to the Sicilian mountains, a place he does not like due to the distance from the sea. He is engaged to Mery, a teacher from Catania with whom he has a complicated long-distance relationship which is soon to end. The promotion to commissioner brings him back to Vigata, a town where Montalbano had already lived as a child in the years following his mother’s death. Here he meets his new colleagues including Carmine Fazio, an expert inspector who helps him fit into the new reality, Agatino Catarella, a nice and clumsy policeman, the young Giuseppe Fazio, son of Carmine and eager to follow in his father’s footsteps, and Mimì Augello, with which there is initially no sympathy. The new reality also brings him back into close contact with his father, a wine producer, with whom he has had a difficult relationship for some time.

The young Montalbano: the cast

We have seen the plot of The Young Montalbano, but what is the complete cast of the TV series being rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michele Riondino: Except Montalbano

Alessio Vassallo as Mimì Augello

Andrea Tidona as Carmine Fazio

Fabrizio Pizzuto as Agatino Catarella

Beniamino Marcone: Giuseppe Fazio

Sarah Felberbaum as Livia Burlando

Adriano Chiaramida: Montalbano’s father

Alessio Piazza: Paternò

Maurilio Leto as Gallo

Giuseppe Santostefano as Doctor Pasquano

Carmelo Galati as Nicolo Zito

Massimo De Rossi: Quaestor Alabiso

Massimiliano Davoli: Gege Gullotta

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for The young Montalbano in replica on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be aired: the first on Monday 3 July 2023; the sixth and last Monday 7 August 2023. It is not clear whether or not Rai will also broadcast the second season, also made up of six episodes. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Monday 3 July 2023

Second episode: Monday 10 July 2023

Third episode: Monday 17 July 2023

Fourth episode: Monday 24 July 2023

Fifth episode: Monday 31 July 2023

Sixth episode: Monday 7 August 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Young Montalbano on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 1 on Monday evenings at 21.25. Not just tv. It will also be possible to see or review the TV series in streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.