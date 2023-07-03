The young Montalbano: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming (rerun)
The young Montalbano, an Italian television series produced from 2012 to 2015 and already broadcast by Rai 1, will be broadcast on Rai 1 from Monday 3 July 2023 at 21.25. It is the prequel to Il commissario Montalbano as it stars Salvo at a young age. The series is signed by Andrea Camilleri and Francesco Bruni and is taken from some collections of the literary series on the well-known policeman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Salvo is the little more than thirty-year-old deputy commissioner relegated to the Sicilian mountains, a place he does not like due to the distance from the sea. He is engaged to Mery, a teacher from Catania with whom he has a complicated long-distance relationship which is soon to end. The promotion to commissioner brings him back to Vigata, a town where Montalbano had already lived as a child in the years following his mother’s death. Here he meets his new colleagues including Carmine Fazio, an expert inspector who helps him fit into the new reality, Agatino Catarella, a nice and clumsy policeman, the young Giuseppe Fazio, son of Carmine and eager to follow in his father’s footsteps, and Mimì Augello, with which there is initially no sympathy. The new reality also brings him back into close contact with his father, a wine producer, with whom he has had a difficult relationship for some time.
The young Montalbano: the cast
We have seen the plot of The Young Montalbano, but what is the complete cast of the TV series being rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Michele Riondino: Except Montalbano
- Alessio Vassallo as Mimì Augello
- Andrea Tidona as Carmine Fazio
- Fabrizio Pizzuto as Agatino Catarella
- Beniamino Marcone: Giuseppe Fazio
- Sarah Felberbaum as Livia Burlando
- Adriano Chiaramida: Montalbano’s father
- Alessio Piazza: Paternò
- Maurilio Leto as Gallo
- Giuseppe Santostefano as Doctor Pasquano
- Carmelo Galati as Nicolo Zito
- Massimo De Rossi: Quaestor Alabiso
- Massimiliano Davoli: Gege Gullotta
How many bets
But how many episodes are planned for The young Montalbano in replica on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be aired: the first on Monday 3 July 2023; the sixth and last Monday 7 August 2023. It is not clear whether or not Rai will also broadcast the second season, also made up of six episodes. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):
- First episode: Monday 3 July 2023
- Second episode: Monday 10 July 2023
- Third episode: Monday 17 July 2023
- Fourth episode: Monday 24 July 2023
- Fifth episode: Monday 31 July 2023
- Sixth episode: Monday 7 August 2023
Streaming and TV
Where to see The Young Montalbano on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 1 on Monday evenings at 21.25. Not just tv. It will also be possible to see or review the TV series in streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.
#young #Montalbano #plot #cast #episodes #streaming #rerun
Leave a Reply