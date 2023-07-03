The young Montalbano: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled for The young Montalbano, the first season rerun on Rai 1? The TV series, produced from 2012 to 2015 and already broadcast by Rai 1, is the prequel to Il commissario Montalbano as it features Salvo at a young age. In all, six episodes will be aired: the first on Monday 3 July 2023; the sixth and last Monday 7 August 2023. It is not clear whether or not Rai will also broadcast the second season, also made up of six episodes. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Monday 3 July 2023

Second episode: Monday 10 July 2023

Third episode: Monday 17 July 2023

Fourth episode: Monday 24 July 2023

Fifth episode: Monday 31 July 2023

Sixth episode: Monday 7 August 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of The Young Montalbano on Rai 1 last? Each episode will be broadcast from 21.25 to 23.35. The total duration of each evening will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for The young Montalbano, but where to see them in live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 1 on Monday evenings at 21.25. Not just tv. It will also be possible to see or review the TV series in streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.