The champion Atlas caught the attention of all of Mexico, the team broke a drought of more than 70 years of not lifting a league title, the longest in the history of Mexican soccer, largely due to the fact that each of its players they reached their best individual level and Diego Cocca’s coaching staff knew how to bring the group together so that it obtained the dream result.
One of those individual pieces with a high level is undoubtedly the Mexican Jairo Torres, who at only 21 years old shows himself to be a different footballer in the Atlas attack whenever he has the ball. He is a player composed of speed, vision, dribbling, bravery and precision, an attribute that makes him one of the most interesting talents in the country and that has placed him in the crosshairs of MLS.
David Medrano, a close source from Atlas, reports that Torres is interested in the Chicago Fire of the MLS, a team that has closely followed him in recent times and that he would have already had contact with his representative but communicated his liking for the Mexican today valued at 2 .5 million euros. Without a doubt, this can be a tempting potion for the Mexican, because beyond the economic issue, it has become customary for more players to go to Europe from the United States league, something that could attract him.
