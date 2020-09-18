Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged as the messiah of migrant workers in the lockdown. He has been helping the needy a lot for the last few months. Sonu never disappoints those seeking help. Now recently Sonu has promised to give a new foot to a fan.

Actually, one user tweeted, ‘Sonu Sur sir my name is Dinesh Manikanta and I am 20 years old. I really need your help because I have lost my left leg above the knee due to an accident. Doctors have said that the artificial leg will cost up to Rs 7 lakh. My parents are Taylor. Please sir.

You are getting a new leg this week, inform your parents. 4 https://t.co/umV1hMOh23

– sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 18, 2020

In response to the user, Sonu wrote, ‘Tell your parents that you are going to get a new leg this week.’

Please tell that many times people demand peculiar demand from Sonu Sood. However, the actors also silence the users making such demands by giving them funny answers.

Mukesh Khanna said on Jaya Bachchan’s statement of ‘Thali’ – film industry is nobody’s property

Manyata shared photo of Sanjay Dutt with children, said – no complaints, just be always

Recently, a user asked Sonu Sood to get a ticket from BJP for Bihar elections. The user wrote on Twitter, ‘Sir, this time we have to contest assembly elections from Bihar (Bhagalpur) and win and serve. Just Sonu sir, you just get me a ticket from BJP. In response, Sonu Sood wrote, “My brother does not know how to get any ticket except for bus, train and plane tickets.” Fans are giving their response to this reply of Sonu Sood.