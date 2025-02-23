A week ago, Adrián Simancas He was born again. The 23 -year -old, was sailing with his kayak in waters of the Magallanes Strait when he was engulfed by a whale, who soon returned him to the sea. The images of the event were recorded thanks to a camera that his father had in his boat, and soon turned around the world. “I still feel A mixture of emotions“Adrián Simancas confessed in an interview this Saturday at the 24 -hour RTVE channel.

For him it has been a “unique experience” and close to death, as he has told. “When I felt that something behind was approaching and closed his mouth on me, sinking into the water, I thought I was going to dieand that there was nothing but I could do to defend me at that time, “he said.

Simancas has explained the roller coaster of emotions that he felt at that time: “When I expelled and felt it climbed to the surface, it was a little relief, although being floating again I felt Fear of starting to jump or tear down my father. It was going to be very difficult to return if we were both in the water. Then it was relief and a feeling of having been blessed with a second chance On the part of this immense and old animal, “he said.

A week after what happened, the young man still feels “a mixture of things”, since the video of how the whale swallowed him He went viral In a very short time.

“I’m A little overwhelmed For all the scope that history has had, but I also hope that this can be something positive for the people who see it. For me it was also an learning, “he recognized.

The encounter with the whale was totally unexpected, since he did not see her coming. “The whale came behind me. My father didn’t see her either, because he was in front of me. had activated the 360 ​​camerawhich was what allowed to capture the images, because although the weather had been very in favor and very good until that moment, there began to rain there and waves, and he activated the camera to share the internet excursion later, “he said .

As he explains, “we had an idea of Make this excursion on your birthday And camping on an island called Nasau and that is close to that place, but halfway this meeting happened, and having lost the rowing we had to cancel it, “he added.

Also, his father’s words, who was a few meters from him in the water, were crucial to keep the blood cold at that time. “What he did was give me the necessary message to keep calm And that I did not lose control in such a critical situation, as I was also approaching me to make the corresponding rescue maneuvers, “he said.