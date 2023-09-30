A 16-year-old teenager arrested after felling one of the most famous trees in the United Kingdom He was released Friday pending an investigation, local police said.

Sycamore Gap Tree Cuttingisolated between two hills in a spectacular landscape in the north of England, It caused sadness and anger in the United Kingdom.

This maple, twice a century old, was located very close to Hadrian’s Wall – erected in Roman times to prevent the invasion of the barbarians -, a site declared a world heritage site by UNESCO.

In 2016 it was chosen “tree of the year”, and appeared in the film “Robin Hood” by Kevin Costner in 1991.

On Thursday morning, some walkers discovered the tree, one of the most photographed in the country, cut at its trunk, apparently with a chainsaw.

Investigating this “act of deliberate vandalism”, Northumbria Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of “degradations”.

This sycamore gap thing stinks. Are they really suggesting a 16year old went to Hadrian’s wall far out in the sticks, with a gigantic chainsaw and *very cleanly* cut a 200yo meter-wide tree on his own without being caught? pic.twitter.com/ZTANgX7Rkr — *•.•*ŵiητεr*•.•* (@CoffeePowerrr) September 28, 2023

He was released “pending further investigation,” police said Friday. Andrew Poad, one of the leaders of the National Trust, which manages many heritage sites in the United Kingdom, assured the BBC that the tree is “healthy” and that it is possible that it will grow again.

View of the tree felled in England, which is 200 years old. Photo: EFE/EPA/Adam Vaughan

They link a 60-year-old person to the investigation

Shortly after learning of this release, a person in his 60s was arrested as part of the investigation, as announced by local police.

Site where the 200-year-old tree is located. Photo: EFE/EPA/Adam Vaughan

Northumbrie police, investigating this “act of deliberate vandalism”, announced on Friday that they had arrested “a man in his sixties linked to the incident”.

“I hope this second arrest demonstrates that we take the situation seriously, and our commitment to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice,” Northumbrie Police Constable Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said in a statement.

