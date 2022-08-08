foreign chronicles
A hiker is facing a year in prison in Utah for setting fire to a hillside while trying to exterminate a “rare” arachnid he found on his hike with a lighter.
Cory Allan Martin is the kind of guy who should probably be banned from hiking with a lighter in his pocket. Within the huge wave of fires unleashed this summer in the United States, prey, as in Spain, to drought and unusually high temperatures, the fire caused by this young American from
