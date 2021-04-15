“The focus of my efforts and what amuses me today is to look for opportunities for concrete commercial return, a monetization for sustainable productions, I like that the producer receives a benefit for that”, summarized Tomás Mata, manager of Sustainability and Certifications from Aapresid (the Argentine Association of Direct Sowing Producers), a “sub40” that after having retraced a long way in different activities, seems to have found its place in the world … of agribusiness.

Mata was born in Pergamino, in the year that Raúl Alfonsín won the elections and democracy returned to Argentina. It was 1983. His paternal family is actually from Arroyo Dulce, one of the campaign towns of the Pergamino party. “My grandfather worked for the Arroyo Dulce Cooperative, later he bought a field, and my father is an agronomist, without a doubt, my link with the field comes from there, as a child we shared many hours traveling through fields, now we share the profession” Mata summarized about his first memories.

However, agronomy was not Mata’s first choice. Before, he spent less than a year with Business Administration. “I had always liked agriculture, but I did not encourage engineering, but in less than a year I realized that I had to follow my instincts, I, deep down, wanted to be an agronomist,” said Mata. And he gave it a twist: “This helped me to face agronomy from another side, because agronomists mostly think about the profession with the idea of ​​being in the field, focused on production work, but there is a great palette of opportunities in the career that I see more and more in the new generations, who are no longer limited to touring the lot or producing, when one thinks of agribusiness is much broader ”.

In his head, of course, he was not specializing in the subject of certifications. Nor, in those early days, was sustainability. “That is not taught in the faculty, there is not much about the environment, so I always say that perhaps the work that my son is going to do has not been invented, we do not know it, it is something that is being molded,” he said.

Labor course

To get to the position he has today in Aapresid, Mata desiring a very varied path. When he was in college he did his first jobs “to bank university life”, with internships in companies doing surveys of producers on the use of products. Also in those days he was able to mix the academy with the field, when he went to Entre Ríos to do quality controls for an Argentine soybean seedbed.

“Then I went to an Italian animal nutrition company, in reality, it was a company that extracted trees to obtain tannins and tested their efficiency in lactating dairy calves, therefore, they set up an animal nutrition division and there I fell,” Mata said. Although he did not end up dedicating himself to this area, from that step the subject arose to do his degree thesis.

Later, after finishing his degree, he returned to pay and worked in a plant for the collection and sale of supplies in Gahan, an hour from Pergamino. Finally, this succession ended in his incorporation for the development of an important technology for a multinational, everything that had to do with audits and commercialization.

In Australia he worked for a time for a multinational agricultural company.

“I was very good there, they had even offered me to improve my position and the money I earned, but with my current wife we ​​decided to make a stop and go in our lives, before having children, and we went to live in Australia,” he said. Bush. And he confessed: “It was a resounding change, I went from a corporate life, where I was doing well to something unexplored, but I think it was the best teaching I had as a professional, it allowed me to see things from other perspectives.”

In Australia he worked for a time for a multinational agricultural company. But what he most appreciated was being able to visit other productive areas, see what agriculture is like in another country and also understand the way of life. “The link between country and city, there is very different, Australians do not discuss whether the producer is good or bad, they respect him, that showed me that reality can be different, so when I returned, I felt that I had no I had to face agronomy from where I had been doing it and I threw myself more into the environment ”.

Thus, in 2016 the possibility arose to apply for the position of certifications in Aapresid, which today is the Certified Sustainable Agriculture (ASC) program. “What Aapresid has is that it allows you to revalue your profession, meet the producers, working freely because there are many possibilities, the ceiling is high, and you put your own limitations,” said Mata, who valued the possibility of connect with markets and the world.

“Today I define myself as someone who is exploring business opportunities and benefits in pursuit of the sustainability that we really do in the Argentine countryside,” he summarized.

Sustainability and Argentine agriculture

Increasingly, from different sectors, there is talk of sustainability in food production. Out of love or horror (I like to think that more for the first than the second), sustainability is in the conversations of a company that produces food, from a producer or a contractor, to the one that processes or the one that exports, for name a few.

“In family businesses the generational change is very clear when you start talking about these issues,” reflected Mata as a kickoff. And he continued: “If you spoke with my grandfather, he would understand little or nothing of this, but those of my generation, those of us who are less than 40, are the ones who ask you about carbon capture, productive certifications or how to do to have revenues from soybeans ”.

Visiting productions in Europe.

Mata believes that the incorporation of the generation of 80 (in this case not from 1880 but from 1980), is a good mix because they begin to infect their parents and they delegate this type of thing to their children.

Now, one of the issues that arises when talking about certifications and traceability is the cost that all these processes entail. Precisely, Mata works so that this effort has its economic reward, beyond other benefits in the organization of the company and in sustainability itself. “Many times the economy is a limitation to get into these issues of sustainability or certifications, but these issues are already remedied because business opportunities are beginning to appear, which is what I like the most,” Mata said.

Opportunities

After several years of work, weeks ago Aapresid announced that the European market will pay an extra for soybeans that have the ASC quality seal backed by the Argentine Institute for Standardization and Certification (IRAM). The differential value will be paid in the form of credits.

“The certified soy market is the one that has the most direct repayment, with an extra value per ton, and that serves, in a quick account to, at least, pay for the audit expenses or improvements that the producer has had to make to certification, ”Mata said.

But it adds other benefits: “In recent years I have seen that companies in the sector, read inputs and machinery, but also banks and insurers, are getting involved in these issues to work with certified producers.”

The world tends to have more processes and quality standards in productions to have more security about what is done and how it is done. “Companies see this and get involved with these types of producers / clients, granting them benefits for being certified,” Mata said. It would be like a kind of “second wave” of benefits.

Communication and society

Born in Pergamino, a city of 110,000 inhabitants that breathes the countryside, Mata knows that, even in the soybean heart of the country, the countryside is in question.

“It’s difficult because we’ve been trying to bridge that gap for years and we couldn’t,” he shot. And he continued: “I think that the consumer does not have to know or defend a producer unconditionally but there are important communication tools that we can use.”

Conference with certified producers.

Mata also puts chips to the retail channel or supermarkets. “It would be a good exercise to have identified what products are behind the work of a producer, I think it is a communicational issue rather than a technical one and we must try to show it with concrete examples,” said Mata, who remembers, in his visit to Australia, how in the supermarkets, next to the meat gondola, there were photos of the producers. It is an irrefutable link.

Challenges

Mata’s vigilance is to dive into niche international markets, countries or companies that pay for certification, or traceability, or that give an extra benefit to producers who do things well and can demonstrate it.

“Ahead, there is great potential in the carbon sequestration issue and Argentina is very well positioned, something that will be consolidated if we begin to think that our agricultural production is not only of grains, but that we are also providing environmental and ecosystem services. , for the next few years, this issue is going to be a bomb ”, he reflected.

And he concluded: “In addition, if we can demonstrate with stories behind the productions, with concrete examples of the positive impact they can generate on the environment, that is a very great engine that can show people that the field is not what many believe ”.