Danilo F., the 25-year-old from Sanremo who had disappeared on December 30 when he didn't show up for a dinner with friends, was found dead. It was the latter who launched an appeal on social media, while the uncle, with whom the young man lived, filed a complaint with the police. Danilo had left his cell phone and documents at home. Official identification will have to be made by family members, but the 25-year-old was recognized from photographs published by friends. The causes of death have not yet been established: upon initial examination by the medical examiner, the body would have no signs of violence.