A journalist from the newspaper The voice of Galicia has suffered an attack this Friday in the newsroom of the newspaper in Pontevedra. After two in the afternoon, a man went to the headquarters, where a worker and a worker were at that moment. The alleged 25-year-old assailant is the same person who attacked Mariano Rajoy in 2015 in the Galician town of Lérez. This noon he was holding a knife with which he injured the journalist Alfredo López Penide, when he tried to defend himself, according to a spokeswoman for the Pontevedra National Police. The reporter, editor of events and courts in Pontevedra, has suffered “non-serious” injuries to his arm when trying to defend himself. The attacker has also destroyed computers, according to his own confirmation. diary in an information.

According to collect The voice of Galiciathe detainee appeared at the office on Rosalía de Castro street and, visibly shaken, he began to hit computers and other effects of the installations with a rolling pin. He told them that his performance responded to the publication two days ago in that newspaper of the news The young man who punched Mariano Rajoy was sentenced for another assault in Ourense.

The attacker, Andrés from VF, is the same person who was arrested in 2015 after punching the then Prime Minister in the face, leaving him bruised. The police officers have arrested him, but the intervention of six has been necessary for him to depose his attitude, according to the regional newspaper. Once arrested, the attacker has been transferred to the Psychiatry Unit of the Pontevedra Hospital Complex (CHOP). The journalist “who suffered injuries to his hand and chest,” according to The voice of Galiciais being treated at the Montecelo de Lérez hospital. [Actualización 21:00: el compañero periodista de la delegación en Pontevedra, Christian Casares, ha confirmado a La Sexta que a Penide “ya le han dado el alta, con una herida en una mano con 10 puntos” y otras contusiones derivadas de haberse defendido del ataque. También asegura que familiares del atacante se han puesto en contacto con el periódico para “lamentar los hechos y pedir disculpas”].

Mariano Rajoy, attacked by Andrés from VF during an electoral walk in Pontevedra in 2015. At his side, the current leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

In 2015, the youngster, now 25, was 17 when he attacked Rajoy. The then Prime Minister and PP candidate for re-election – the elections were held in December and the Popular Party won – was walking through the center of Pontevedra, in the middle of the electoral campaign. Andrés VF approached the politician, to ask him for a photo, and shortly after he lashed out with a punch to the face. Once detained, the agents asked him why he had done it, and he replied that he “hit him because he had two salaries.”

The Juvenile Court of Pontevedra sentenced Andrés VF to two years of internment in a closed regime as the author of an attack crime, recalls The voice of Galicia. Four years later, he was arrested again for beating a Vox leader, but the case was closed with an agreement between the parties. Even so, at the end of 2019, a court in the town of Lérez did sentence him for injuries, adds the Galician newspaper.

In 2020, a third arrest came. Agents of the National Police attributed to him having attacked a client of a bar in Ourense. He was tried for it two days ago and the young man admitted the facts and accepted the agreed sentence, where it was taken into account, as mitigation, that the attacker suffered from a mental disorder, the newspaper details. For these events, Andrés VF must pay a fine of 540 euros to the court for a crime of injury and another 90 for minor threats. In addition, as civil liability, the aggressor has to compensate the injured party with 2,050 euros.