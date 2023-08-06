The Spanish Daniel Sancho Bronchano, arrested and accused of dismembering the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta Arteaga while they were on vacation on an island in Thailand, he gave his first statements to the press this Sunday.

In conversation with Efe, the 29-year-old admitted that he is guilty of the murder of the 44-year-old doctor and he affirmed that he did it because he felt like his hostage.

This was what he said.

‘He held me hostage’: says Daniel Sancho

Sancho, 29 years old and son of the renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, has been in police custody since last Friday and pleaded guilty to the murder and dismemberment of Arrieta on Saturday, although formal charges have not yet been filed against him.

This Sunday, Thai agents They took him to different points on the island of Koh Phangan, where the murder occurred, for the reconstruction of the crime. One of the points visited was Haad Rin beach, where the young man was supposedly with Arrieta shortly before his disappearance.

(Also read: Who is Daniel Sancho, the Spaniard accused of dismembering a Colombian in Thailand?)

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo is escorted by Thai police officers during a reenactment of Edwin Arrieta’s crime. Photo: EFE/ROYAL THAI POLICE

After this tour to reconstruct the crime, the suspect returned to the Koh Phangan police station, where he met with senior police officers in a conference room.



Sancho also spoke to the Spanish agency Efe and acknowledged being the author of the murder. But he assured that Arrieta was holding him hostage and led him to do things he would never have imagined.

“I’m guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy my relationship with my girlfriend, he forced me to do things I would never have done,” he said. in a conversation with the agency, in which their Thai public defenders and several officers at the Koh Phangan police station were also present.

He made me believe that what he wanted was to do business with me, put money into the company of which I am a partner

The suspect, who will go to court this Monday on the neighboring island of Koh Samui, He denied that he had a sentimental relationship with the victim, whom he accused of being obsessed with him and threatening him.

(You can read: Who was the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, assassinated in Thailand?)

“He was obsessed with me. He deceived me, he made me believe that what he wanted was to do business with me, to put money in the company of which I am a partner. That we do things together, that we go to Mexico, Chile, Colombia, to open a restaurant But it was all a lie. The only thing he wanted was me, to be his boyfriend,” he said.

Sancho, who arrived in Thailand on July 30 and on the island of Phangan on August 1, reported that the Colombian surgeon decided to join his trip. “Every time I tried to get away from him, he would threaten me,” he added.

Asked if he felt forced by police to plead guilty, he replied: “I didn’t feel comfortable, but I didn’t feel forced either.”

“I felt like I didn’t have any other choice either. They took DNA tests and that’s it. That’s it,” he added.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, sitting next to the evidence after being arrested. Photo: EFE/ROYAL THAI POLICE

The suspect insisted during the conversation that the Thai authorities were treating him well, and that “no one has hit me or hurt me”, revealing that he had spoken during his detention with his father and friends.

Regarding his father, actor Rodolfo Sancho, he said he believed he was on his way to Thailand and would arrive in Samui on Monday or Tuesday.

(You may be interested in: The macabre clues to the crime of a Colombian doctor who was dismembered in Thailand)

just this sunday the actor Rodolfo Sancho asked for the “maximum respect” for his son and for the whole family “in these delicate moments and maximum confusion”.

In a brief statement, sent to the Efe news agency, the actor and the young man’s family urge the media to “refrain from making any hasty judgments” about the latest events.

They also ask that information not be disseminated “that could interfere in the development of Justice and in the correct procedure of the investigation, as well as any diplomatic action that could be in progress.”

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, accused of murdering Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga. Photo: EFE/ROYAL THAI POLICE

What is known about the murder of the Colombian

Arrieta, 44, was a surgeon from the Colombian town of Lorica, in the department of Córdoba (north).

Sancho himself reported on Thursday night at the Koh Phangan police station the disappearance of his friend, who supposedly arrived on the island a day earlier.

A garbage collector had discovered that same Thursday a pelvis and intestines hidden in a bag of fertilizers thrown into a dump on the tourist island, prompting the police to begin investigating a possible murder.

(Keep reading: “Cheerful and great professional”: this is how they remember the Colombian doctor murdered in Thailand)

This is the garbage dump where a man’s body parts were found. Photo: EFE/ROYAL THAI POLICE

During a new search at the same dump on Friday, more human remains were found, including a bag containing two parts of lower limbs, along with a T-shirt and shorts, local media reported.

The Thai police are still looking for the rest of the corpse, without being able to confirm that those found so far belong to the missing Colombian doctor.

After these discoveries, the police decided on Friday to question the Spaniard as a suspect, also after noticing that he showed cuts and scratches on his body when he had gone to the police station to report the disappearance.

Sancho then stated that he went to pick up his friend at a pier in Koh Phangan around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday and that they spent the day together, and assured the police that Arrieta disappeared after midnight that same day.

Edwin Arrieta, Colombian murdered in Thailand. Photo: Twitter @DPalomino10

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With Efe