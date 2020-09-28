Highlights: Surprising case surfaced in Nadia district of West Bengal

Kalyani

A surprising case has emerged in Nadia district of West Bengal. A 28-year-old man in the district sat on a dharna outside his in-laws house to take his wife home with him. He accused the in-laws of missing his wife. At this, the in-laws filed a police complaint against the young man, which turned out to be false in the police investigation.

Locals reported that Alok Malik recently married Sangeeta Ghosh. However Sangeeta’s family was against this marriage. Alok said that they were married in a temple by Hindu customs and it was also legally registered.

Demand to leave wife

Alok said that Sangeeta had come home to meet her parents recently and now the in-laws are not allowing her to return. He claimed that his in-laws had sent his wife elsewhere. With placards in hand, wedding photos and marriage certificate, Alok sat on a dharna outside the in-laws’ house and demanded that the wife be released.



Complaint against Alok turns out to be false

Police said that Sangeeta’s family had recently filed a complaint against Alok but the allegations in the investigation turned out to be baseless.