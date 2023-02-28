In India, a 19-year-old young man died suddenly of a heart attack

A 19-year-old boy named Mutyam fainted and died at a relative’s wedding in Telangana, India. About it informs The Economic Times.

The young man suddenly fell to the ground and lost consciousness while dancing. The worried guests immediately called an ambulance, which took Mutyam to the hospital.

Despite the fact that the young man was taken to a medical facility very quickly, the doctors could no longer help him. Mutyam died upon arrival at the clinic. It was later revealed that he died of a heart attack.

