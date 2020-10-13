Highlights: Young man naked in front of woman

Alwar

A sensational case has come to light in the Kotkasim police station area of ​​Alwar district. Here the family of a young Rudmal woman resident of Chowki Daika village was beaten to death. It is being told that the deceased Rudmal was doing nude in front of a woman working in the field. Therefore, he is murdered by angry family members due to this incident.

Rudmal had two cases of misdemeanor attempt earlier too

According to the information received, the deceased Rudmal has also had two cases of attempted rape in the past. He has also been convicted in both cases, but the accused was staying in the village after being released on bail. At present, the police have arrested 2 accused in the murder case, while the search for other accused is on. Here, post-mortem of the deceased was not done by the family till about 10 hours after the incident. But after the post-mortem from the medical board and the assurance of arrest of the accused, the family agreed to take the dead body. After this, the deceased was cremated yesterday evening after postmortem.

This was the whole matter

According to information received from police sources, on Sunday evening, women of a family of Sherpur went to the farm. During this time, Rudmal reached there in front of the woman naked and started indecency. The victim reported this to her husband, which caused fury among the family members. On Monday morning, the woman’s husband reached the village post Chowai Dai of Rodmal with her companions. After this, they beat Rudmal and picked him up from the house and took him to the fields and beat him and killed him. It is being told that in Sherpur village, two days ago, there was a dispute of Rudmal over molesting a woman.

Call myself and say – Rudmal has died

According to the information received, Rudmal was abducted from his village and beat him fiercely by the accused. About two hours after this, he called the family and told the family that Rudd Mal had died, his body was lying, which he should take. After this, the incident was reported to the police. The police kept the dead body in the hospital’s morchary. The family gathered after the incident and refused to get the post-mortem done. He also demanded the early arrest of the accused. Post-mortem was conducted in the evening after the police’s explanation after 10 hours. Family members have registered a case of murder against 5 people.

Two people arrested

Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ramamurthy Joshi said that the family members were beaten up in retaliation by angry family molesting the woman. Therefore, the young man died during this period. Post mortem of the deceased has been done. 2 accused have been arrested. The investigation is on. The names of youths like Ajit, Rajpal, Lalit and Jitesh have come up in this case.