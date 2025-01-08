The Seville Court has sentenced the young man to 24 years and nine months in prison accused of shooting his minor girlfriend to death in the town of El Rubio in February 2023, a ruling that comes after the guilty verdict issued by a popular jury in December.

In the sentence, reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), the Court sentences the accused for the crime of murder to 21 years in prison. Besides, prohibits him from residing or going to the municipality of El Rubio for 15 years and communicate or approach the victim’s mother.

It also imposes six months in prison for a crime of habitual mistreatment in the field of gender violence and six months in prison for another of injuries in the field of gender violence. Also, two years in prison for a continuous crime of serious threats; nine months for a crime of illegal possession of weapons; and? compensate with 91,649 euros to the mother of the minor as civil liability.

In the crimes of murder and serious threats, the aggravating circumstances of kinship and gender occur, since the popular jury considered it proven that The accused committed the act because the minor “was a woman whom he had objectified.” Likewise, the mitigating factor of reparation for damage is applied to all crimes after the accused deposits the amount of 30,000 euros, an amount that will be delivered to the victim’s mother once the sentence is final.

Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution carried out by the mother of the minor and the defense of the accused requested the same sentence of 24 years and nine months in prison after the reading of the guilty verdict made by the popular jury. The jury considered it proven that the accused maintained a romantic relationship with the deceased, who was 17 years old at the time of the events, and that “he hit and insulted” his partner “on a regular basis” and “showing off a position of domination in front of her.”

The jury considered it proven that on February 25, 2023, the convicted man told the victim, after sending a video in which he displayed a shotgun, that I was going to shoot him in the head. On February 27, 2023, when both were on a plot of land in El Rubio, they started an argument, the man took a shotgun, positioned himself over his partner, nullifying any possibility of defense on her part, who was reclining on the sofa. , placed the barrel less than five centimeters from his head and shot him, causing his death.