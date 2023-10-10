Young Navy lieutenant who died in an accident in Brazil: he was part of the crew of the ship Amerigo Vespucci

Huge pain for the sudden and tragic passing of Daniele Marino, doctor of the Italian Navy, died in Brazil following a bad motorcycle accident. The lieutenant was in Fortaleza and was part of the crew of the Amerigo Vespucci.

A dramatic event occurred in recent days in Brazil and saw the death, at just 28 years old, of naval lieutenant Daniele Marino.

The young man, doctor of the Italian Navyaccording to what has emerged so far, would have been the victim of a bad fall on a motorbike in Caucaia, a city in the Cearà region, in the metropolitan area of Fortaleza.

It was precisely in Fortaleza that he arrived aboard the majestic one Amerigo Vespuccithe ship on which he was with his Navy colleagues.

Rescued by local doctors, he is deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other man who was with him on the motorbike, a 30-year-old, didn’t make it either.

Condolences for the death of Daniele Marino

To give the sad announcement of the passing of Lieutenant Daniele Marino, was the same Navy. A statement from him reads:

The tragic event occurred during the ship’s stop in port. The appropriate checks are underway to determine the dynamics of the accident by the local authorities in charge. The family has been notified and the Navy is close to the family members, guaranteeing all necessary support.

Also the Ministry of Defence Italian, via social media, showed his condolences:

The #Defense and Minister Guido Crosetto express their deepest condolences and embrace the family of Lieutenant Daniele Marino of the Navy, on-board doctor of #NaveVespucci, who tragically passed away in #Brazil due to an car accident.

Even the Italian authorities in Brazil, like the embassyand the Brazilian ones themselves showed closeness to the young man’s family:

Emiliano de Freitasgovernor of the Ceará region, wrote on Twitter: