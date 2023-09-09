Lawyer Juan Felipe Parra is fed up with his friends looking at their cell phones when he meets them for lunch. He believes people of his generation — he’s 27 — feel the constant need to stay busy to meet the standards of what’s expected of them as engaged employees. You have to take courses, compete with your classmates and be the best. And, if that were not enough, everything has worsened with the covid pandemic and the rise of teleworking. WhatsApp messages from bosses invade free time at any time. For this reason, Parra has become “obsessed” with delimiting his professional and private life. And he has scored some successes: among them, that the Constitutional Court of Colombia recognizes digital disconnection as a human right.

His first achievement in labor law was in 2020. Parra took his first steps as an assistant professor at the University of Los Andes, in a context of abrupt adaptations to virtual classes and stressed teachers. The new modalities of working at home and the increasingly blurred limits with private life were beginning to gain strength on the media agenda. For this reason, one day he asked his students that a 2008 law It was unconstitutional because it excluded teleworkers from rights such as overtime pay. “If you want, on vacation, I invite you to meet on Zoom and file a lawsuit,” he told them. Two students joined and, together with them, he obtained his first victory.

“The pandemic marked us all. Whoever says no, he is a liar. We all change. “It made me realize many things that are wrong,” says the lawyer during an interview at the university where he works. His confinement included reading philosophers such as the Polish Zygmunt Bauman and the Korean Byung-Chul Han, who made him question the work ethic and the ideals of happiness and success. They were very theoretical approaches, more typical of the Philosophy student that he wanted to be during high school and that in the end he did not go. But, for him, both disciplines can go hand in hand. “Philosophy spices up the Law,” he says.

The return to in-person classes brought the second success. The idea of ​​a new lawsuit arose in a class in which Parra was referring to a recent law that increased paternity leave and that allows some of the weeks contemplated for mothers to be distributed between the couple. “A man He raises his hand and asks me what happens when there is a couple of two men or two women,” the lawyer recalls. After thinking about it together, they concluded that the law had not said anything about it and that there was a legislative omission. Although this time no one joined the initiative to sue, Parra drafted the action on his vacation and presented it to the Constitutional Court. In November 2022, The court once again ruled in favor.

“I think there is something left of that little boy who started studying law.” [hace 10 años] and that he said that the Law could be fair. I am already aware that the Law is political [con intereses en conflicto] and that many times falls short. But I have a privilege, in a country where the majority of people cannot access higher education. I learned law and I have the tools to take action. And I owe that to society, I must be helping someone,” highlights the professor. He denies, when asked, that there is a component of recognition and prestige.

Newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

In January of this year, Parra filed the lawsuit to guarantee workers’ right to digital disconnection when they are outside of working hours. Together with two of his students, he argued that a law in this regard, passed in 2022, was unconstitutional because a section excluded senior management officials of companies and public entities. The intention was to use this group as an “excuse” for the Constitutional Court to rule on digital disconnection more broadly. The lawyer hoped that a new definition would expand the right to categories of workers not covered by the law, such as contractors.

The result exceeded expectations. The court not only declared at the end of August that the section is unconstitutional, but also established that labor disconnection is “a human right that arises from new technologies.” For Parra, it is a resounding success because it implies that all people have the right to rest and leisure. Likewise, the lawyer points out that the impact is not limited to the legal aspect: the media impact of the decisions of the Constitutional Court makes it possible to place issues on the country’s agenda and advance a cultural change. “The important thing is advertising. That allows people to internalize their rights,” he says.

The lawyer and professor at the University of the Andes, on September 5. Santiago Mesa

María Lucía Torres, director of the Public Actions Group (GAP) of the Universidad del Rosario, points out by phone that the decision on digital disconnection is also relevant because of what it shows from the Constitutional Court. “It is not an old, static Court, anchored to the classics of Law. “It is in tune with the situation, responds to social dynamics and revalidates its role in society,” she emphasizes. The expert emphasizes that Parra’s achievement is not an isolated event and that public actions by citizens have been fundamental in guaranteeing the “great achievements” of the court throughout its history—environmental, LGBTI, disability rights.

“Our function as an academy is to tell the Court that we need it to study something, even if it is to tell us that we are not right,” says Torres, who was one of the teachers who taught Parra how to formulate unconstitutionality claims when he completed his undergraduate degree. at the University of Rosario. As she explains, legal clinics throughout Colombia have been fundamental in training lawyers who see the law as “a tool of change.” “One can practice law however one wants. But we cannot forget its social function, its ability to influence the great changes in society,” highlights the teacher.

Political bet

Parra is emphatic that the demand for digital disconnection is part of his “political bet.” For him, it is important to put it in the context of a country where more and more international companies arrive with the aim of offering outsourced services and taking advantage of the low costs of local labor. “Colombia has experienced a boom in call centers [centros de atención al cliente]. Formal work grows and expands. But there are attempts to ignore or silence these things. ‘Oh no, the disconnection from work. That applies in the European Union, not here, this is Colombia.’ And no, no. Yes, it can be implemented here too.”

The problem is that it is not easy for companies to comply with these regulations—especially if there are few labor inspections—and for citizens to internalize them. Parra recognizes that he himself has difficulties putting into practice everything he defends with so much emphasis on his verbal and gestural responses throughout the interview. He comments that he has stress problems and that he is undergoing medical studies. He also admits that he runs from one side of Bogotá to the other and points out that he must fulfill obligations as a doctoral student, a trial lawyer in a law firm and a professor at two universities.

“My philosophy is what I’m saying. In practice, I don’t apply it. I have an epistemic crisis because I think some things and do others,” says Parra. “How does one get out of capitalism? It’s impossible, I don’t know.”

Live-in domestic workers Juan Felipe Parra has another lawsuit in progress. Together with Professor Natalia Ramírez, he has denounced the unconstitutionality of a 2021 law that establishes the gradual reduction of the maximum working day to 42 hours per week. The public action argues that the rule is discriminatory because it does not contemplate live-in domestic workers, who have a special maximum working day in which the general limits do not apply. The high court admitted the lawsuit a few weeks ago. “The Court is going to have to argue. If you want to keep the special maximum day as it is, you have to use arguments from the last century. If it is in line with recent jurisprudence, such as labor disconnection, you will have to lower [los topes]”, comments the lawyer.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.