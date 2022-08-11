After participating in the 2021 event by choice of the coach, the defender returned this year at the request of the fans.

The fans voted for Araujo and they will be glad they did, after his great performance defending against Luis Quinones and Alexis Vega on the right flank, propelling his team to victory.

Palacios entered the area and served to Vela for the Mexican to beat the Liga MX goalkeeper and put an early lead on the scoreboard.

There was no question why coach Adrian Heath called Palacios to be part of this All-Star Game.

But his best performance came on Wednesday night, when he was a key player in Liga MX’s attack against Major League Soccer in the second half of the game. The player helped his team with an assist to Kevin Álvarez, in the only goal of Liga MX at minute 84.

Although the Mexican team was unable to pull off the win, Vega made a mark in this event.

The Pachuca player made his presence known against Major League Soccer, scoring the Liga MX team’s only goal in the 84th minute. He worked alongside Chivas star Alexis Vega to beat NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson, and get his name in this year’s All-Star Game.

With so much potential, it’s hard to put a ceiling on Alvarez’s career.