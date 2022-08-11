The 2022 Major League Soccer All-Star Game against Liga MX was worth remembering.
Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath led the US league side to a 2-1 victory, in which goals from Carlos Vela and Raúl Ruidiaz of LAFC and Seattle Sounders respectively set Allianz Field exploding. Liga MX managed to discount in the second half, thanks to a goal by Kevin Álvarez that beat NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.
Several shined during the event, but these four Latin American figures stood out as the players to watch.
Julian Araujo had a great performance in the MLS All Star for the second year in a row.
After participating in the 2021 event by choice of the coach, the defender returned this year at the request of the fans.
The fans voted for Araujo and they will be glad they did, after his great performance defending against Luis Quinones and Alexis Vega on the right flank, propelling his team to victory.
The LAFC defender managed to shine on the Allianz Field during the All-Star Game against Liga MX. He did not waste any of his minutes and quickly connected with his club mate Carlos Vela for the first goal of the night just three minutes into the game.
Palacios entered the area and served to Vela for the Mexican to beat the Liga MX goalkeeper and put an early lead on the scoreboard.
There was no question why coach Adrian Heath called Palacios to be part of this All-Star Game.
Alexis Vega was a standout player during the MLS All Star. The Chivas man participated in various activities of the Skills Challenge, supporting his teammates before falling by a final score of 3-2.
But his best performance came on Wednesday night, when he was a key player in Liga MX’s attack against Major League Soccer in the second half of the game. The player helped his team with an assist to Kevin Álvarez, in the only goal of Liga MX at minute 84.
Although the Mexican team was unable to pull off the win, Vega made a mark in this event.
At just 23 years old, Kevin Alvarez is turning heads.
The Pachuca player made his presence known against Major League Soccer, scoring the Liga MX team’s only goal in the 84th minute. He worked alongside Chivas star Alexis Vega to beat NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson, and get his name in this year’s All-Star Game.
With so much potential, it’s hard to put a ceiling on Alvarez’s career.
