The fans focused on social media on “revenge of the Korean player Hwang Hee Chan,” whom the Manchester City coach did not mention by name in the press conference and confined himself to the phrase “that Korean young man.”

Many considered Guardiola’s failure to name the player a kind of “lack of respect” for the Wolverhampton striker, so fans rushed to spread the phrase “The Korean’s revenge”, after Hee Chan scored the winning goal on Saturday evening.

Ruben Diaz accidentally scored for his City team after a cross pass from Pedro Neto in the 13th minute.

But City, whose coach Pep Guardiola sat in the stands due to suspension, equalized from a wonderful free kick from Julián Alvarez in the 58th minute.

Eight minutes later, Hwang Hee-chan restored the lead for Wolverhampton from close range, handing City their second defeat in a row after being eliminated from the English Professional Club Cup by losing to Newcastle United last week.

City’s tally stopped at 18 points, but it may lose the lead if Liverpool, which has 16 points, wins against its host Tottenham Hotspur later in the day.

Wolverhampton jumped to 13th place with seven points.