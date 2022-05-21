Sinaloa.- From the age of 9, Juan Alberto Ojeda Amador has been interested in the construction of research projectswith whom he has raised the name from Sinaloa and Mexico internationally.

the beginnings

His father, Juan Carlos Ojeda Alarcón, a professor at the Autonomous University of the West of Mazatlan, has been inspiration in his creations. “Because of my father’s profession, he transmitted to me the taste of robotsand with my professor at that moment we began to do research projects.”

The Valladolid school and the Venustiano Carranza elementary school were the educational institutions, which he represented with his first buildings. Plastiformas was his initial creation, which corresponded to dynamics for children with completely recycled material.

The trajectory

Later, the student continued his studies at the ETI 77 secondary school, the CBTIS 51 high school and at the UAdeO university, where he stood out with the creation of more research projects.

All its elaborations have been aimed at care for the ecological environment and support for those most in need. Precisely, in his works is the construction of a robotic arm, which has made him win national and international awards.

The elaboration of the project It has a cost of 6 thousand pesoswhile a prosthesis on the market, which does not have mobility, costs approximately 60 thousand.

Between 2020 and 2021, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, the design participated in Canada, Mexico, Spain, Paraguay and Asia.

master at door

Currently, the young man is 21 years old and is studying the sixth semester of a software engineering career at the UAdeO Mazatlán campus. He recognizes that he still has a lot to learn, so he does not rule out being a teacher to pass on his knowledge.

