Edgar Canet, La Joya del Off Road That it was the great revelation of the Dakar 2025 in Moto, this Sunday suffered an accident at the Raid of Abu Dabi, the second test of the World Cup in Rally-Raids, which forced him to leave and return to Barcelona. The young man of the Garriga broke his left elbow at the end of the first stage, which had ended second.

This Monday morning he had planned his arrival at El Prat airport, to move to the University Hospital Dexeus where he will be intervened by Dr. Xavier Mir.

Broking the leadership

Canet was second from the general of the Rally2 category only 1 seconds from South African Docherty

Canet solved the more than 7,000 km of the Dakar with hardly any mishaps -a mild drop in one of the last stages -impressed the favorites for their great ability to navigate and run with good rhythm, but in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, the second Rally-Raid calendar race, fell when the special, 243 km, between Ain and Mezeer’ah ended.

As Canet explained through his Instagram account (accompanying the image of his bruises published here), the fall surprised him 15 kilometers from the finish line. “15km to finish the stage I have suffered a fall in a cut dune. Tomorrow I return to Barcelona and prepare the next race! ”

Edgar Canet, bruised in the face after the fall Instagram

The South African Michael Docherty defeated, with just 32 seconds of advantage over Canet, the great bet of Red Bull Ktm Factory. The two pilots of the Rally2 category were, in the absolute, fourth and fifth classification, respectively. The absolute triumph was for the Valencian Tosha Schareina (Honda), with 1m54s over his partner Ricky Brabec.





Read too

Toni López Jordà

In the General of the contest, in Rally2, the Catalan was second to only 1 second of Docherty, favored by the bonus accumulated by opening track. Canet will not be able to aspire to increase the leadership he had of his excellent 8th absolute position of the Dakar and Victoria in the Rally2 category.