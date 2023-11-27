You know what they say on Facebook: one day everyone is an expert on global warming, the next on vaccines, the next on spread. Well, we’ve all been tennis experts this week, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Hypnotized in front of the TV, in love with a red-haired boy who, like Arthur, pulled the racket from the rock and he overthrew the throne of Novak the Invincible.

The Italian staff in the Davis Cup (reuters)

The families gathered on the sofa, like when there was only one channel and we all watched that one. We gave the first racket to the children and explained to the grandmothers why the points are counted as 15, 30, 40… the mothers fell asleep with a blister on their nose during the endless 15 minute games but first they whispered “Wake me up when there’s a tiebreak”. The fathers booked the camp after twenty or thirty years, like Fantozzi and Filini, and physiotherapists rub their hands.

Sport unites, we know. But the champions who truly enter people’s hearts and become legends are very few. Mennea, Tomba la Bomba, Valentino and Paolo Rossi, Pellegrini. Standard bearers of individual or team sports who win something important, especially if wearing a blue shirt. Because it is there, in the moment in which the Mameli Hymn resonates and a gold medal shines, that we truly emerge better. It happened at the 1982 Mundial, when the Years of Lead were not completely over and the tricolor was still looked at with a certain suspicion. But we all followed the games with our hands on our hearts and then threw ourselves into the fountains to celebrate. Today left and right no longer exist, it is said, but in the meantime they continue to divide on everything, even on feminicides. Forehand and reverse, however, are the two sides of the same coin, or rather of a silver salad bowl that we have been chasing since 1976.

The team of Panatta, Barazzutti, Bertolucci and Zugarelli, which won the first Davis Cup, finally has its heirs: Sinner, Arnaldi, Sonego, Musetti. When they play in tournaments, everyone has their fans, and these days even their social media haters. But in the blue shirt they become everyone’s idols. Expecting athletes to always set an example even off the field makes no sense. But we can hope that this team of young people, so different from each other but so united in the name of a common goal, will suggest something to us.

