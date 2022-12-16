Chivas de Guadalajara is in a reinvention process. After sustained failures throughout Ricardo Peláez’s stage as sports director, Amaury Vergara decided to make a 180 degree turn and bet on a new project led by Fernando Hierro. In this new stage, according to what has been stated in several interviews, the Sacred Flock will return to its bases and bet heavily on its basic forces.
In this sense, Veljko Paunovic, the new coach of the rojiblancos, has included several homegrown players in the preseason and could give them minutes in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League. El Rebaño would try to add two or three elements of experience in key positions to accompany the young people.
According to the most recent reports, some elements of the Chivas academy have caught the eye of the Serbian coach and would be considered for the first team in the coming season.
Players like Sebastián Pérez Bouquet (19 years old), Luis Fernando Puente (19 years old), José Rangel (22 years old), Zahid Muñoz (21 years old) and André Marioni Ham (18 years old) are some of the young Chivas footballers who made the preseason with the team in Spain and that they would receive opportunities in the Clausura 2023.
During his presentations in Spain, Zahid Muñoz received 60 minutes in total against Getafe and Athletic Bilbao and, a priori, it seems that he will be the element that will be able to have the most minutes with the first team.
These elements will seek to have minutes in the Sky Cup and continue to convince Paunovic.
#young #homegrown #players #filled #eye #Chivas #coach
Leave a Reply