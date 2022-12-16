After the activity in the gym, we went to the court. We also do tactical work there, but I can’t record that 😅

Join us tomorrow at 🏟️ Jalisco: https://t.co/F8gkQpxNGb 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Wb5onj7W74

— CHIVAS (@Chivas) December 16, 2022